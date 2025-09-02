OEKO-TEX® Annual Report 2024/2025: Collaboration For Transparent Supply Chains

ZURICH — September 2, 2025 — In the 2024/2025 financial year, OEKO-TEX® once again demonstrated the power of collaboration when diverse stakeholders work together towards a shared goal.

In an increasingly complex regulatory and market landscape, demand for credible sustainability data and independently verified solutions continued to grow. Working closely with its 17 independent testing institutes and numerous partner organisations, OEKO-TEX® issued over 57,000 certificates. This 8% increase on the previous year clearly reflects the industry’s confidence in transparent and reliable standards.

Collaboration as a driver to progress

Harmonisation, technical refinement and active exchange between science, industry and society played a central role in this development. Strategic partnerships proved decisive: enhanced mutual recognition with Cradle to Cradle simplified processes, while joint initiatives with the Global Nature Fund deepened OEKO-TEX®’s commitment to biodiversity and water stewardship throughout the textile value chain. By joining ISEAL, OEKO-TEX® reaffirmed its dedication to transparency and continuous improvement at the international level.

“The progress we achieved over the past year is the direct result of collective effort. It demonstrates the importance of trust, collaboration and open dialogue in driving sustainable change,” said Dr Alfred J. Beerli, CEO of OEKO-TEX®.

OEKO-TEX® MADE IN GREEN celebrates 10 years of transparency

A key highlight of the reporting year was the 10th anniversary of the OEKO-TEX® MADE IN GREEN label, which gives consumers access to verifiable supply chain data. Today, more than 18,000 products carry the label. With the global campaign Wear what feels right. Conscious choice made easy. MADE IN GREEN. OEKO-TEX® reached over eight million people around the world, sending a strong signal in favour of informed, conscious consumer decisions.

Advancing chemical safety through shared standards

Broad technical expertise and international cooperation enabled substantial progress in chemical safety. OEKO-TEX® updated the RSL and MRSL to enhance protections for especially sensitive consumer groups and to introduce new restrictions on bisphenols and fragrances. OEKO-TEX® also expanded the ECO PASSPORT certification to include both commodity and auxiliary chemicals, setting new standards for occupational safety and environmental protection in collaboration with industry partners.

At the same time, OEKO-TEX® deepened its cooperation with GoBlu. Today, 285 production sites (up 6% from previous year) connect to The BHive® platform, uploading their chemical inventories to a transparent database at helps all stakeholders mitigate risks and make better-informed decisions.

Global responsibility through common standards

OEKO-TEX® developed RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS in close alignment with the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains in the Garment and Footwear Sector. This alignment strengthens trust in the system’s credibility and reinforces OEKO-TEX®’s role as a partner for responsible business conduct. Participation in the OECD standards assessment represented a logical next step. Detailed results are available in the report.

“This report is not only an account of our activities, but also a testament to collective achievement,” concluded Dr Alfred J. Beerli. “The progress made in 2024/2025 reflects the shared efforts of testing institutes, license holders, partner organisations and stakeholders from industry and civil society. Their input has been essential in adapting OEKO-TEX® tools to current and future needs. We invite all stakeholders to read the report, join the dialogue and help shape the next steps together.”

Posted: September 2, 2025

Source: OEKO-TEX®