ITMA 2027 Hannover, Germany — Stand Space Application Now Open

BRUSSELS — September 9, 2025 — Stand space application is now open for ITMA 2027. The 7-day exhibition will be held at Messegelaende Hannover, Germany from September 16 to 22, 2027. Featuring the theme Co-creating the Future of Textiles, the exhibition is expected to bring together global leaders and innovators to shape the industry’s future

Following the success of ITMA 2023 in Milan, leading textile and garment machinery manufacturers are invited to secure their presence early at the industry’s most influential platform to launch their technologies, forge partnerships and grow their businesses worldwide.

Alex Zucchi, President of CEMATEX, owner of ITMA, said: “In 2027, ITMA returns to Hanover after 36 years. More than a platform for the promotion of innovative technologies, it is a turning point in the textile industry. As we evolve from Industry 4.0 to 5.0, we’re not just automating, we’re humanizing technology. Together, we’ll accelerate the shift towards a circular economy – one that is built on collaboration, innovation and regeneration.”

Dr. Janpeter Horn, Chairperson of VDMA Textile Machinery Association, said: “We expect to have a strong presence of VDMA companies as our members are excited that ITMA will be staged in Germany after a long break. Supported by Hanover’s best-in-class exhibition infrastructure, ITMA 2027 will be an excellent platform for them to launch their latest innovations, focusing on efficiency, automation, digitalization and sustainability.”

The exhibition is expected to gross 200,000 square metres and draw over 1,500 exhibitors. Well known as the Olympics of textile machinery exhibitions, the upcoming edition prepares the industry to meet new challenges and opportunities amidst tighter sustainability regulations and rapidly evolving technological developments. To apply for space, visit www.itma.com.

The European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers – CEMATEX grants

ITMA 2027 will feature 20 product sectors, encompassing the entire textile and garment manufacturing value chain. One of the sectors is Research and Innovation. Research and educational institutions applying to exhibit in this sector will be able to leverage a CEMATEX grant to defray 50 per cent of their participation costs.

CEMATEX will also be providing a grant to fully subsidise the participation of up to 20 young companies with innovative products and services for the textile industry. Launched in 2023, 15 companies were selected to participate in the Start-Up Valley.

One of the exhibitors, TreeToTextile – a Swedish-based cellulose fibre producer – was delighted with the outcome of their participation. Ida Alnemo, Head of Application & Sustainability, enthused: “ITMA has been a great platform for future collaboration needed to scale breakthrough innovations like ours, to make a positive change in the textile industry in offering better fibres to all.”

Information on the two grants can be found on the exhibition website.

More information on ITMA 2027 is also available at the upcoming ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 exhibition which will be held at Singapore Expo from 28 to 31 October 2025. Visit stand H5- D304 to learn more about the exhibition, venue, accommodation options and Hanover city from the ITMA Services team and partners.

The last ITMA exhibition was held in Milan in 2023. It featured the participation of 1,709 exhibitors from 47 countries, and visitorship of over 111,000 from 143 countries.

Posted: September 9, 2025

Source: The European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers (CEMATEX) / ITMA Services