Itema Lays The First Stone Of The New Manufacturing Site Of Ponte Nossa, Italy

PONTE NOSSA / BERGAMO, Itay— September 18, 2025 — The ceremony for the laying of the First Stone of the new Itema Site in Ponte Nossa took place on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

The area, which once accommodated Cotonificio Cantoni, has lied unused since 2004. In July 2022, Itema concluded the acquisition of the site with the goals counteracting the abandonment of mountain areas and giving new life to an area that for many years in the past was the flagship of the industrial reality of the Seriana Valley, and of creating a new world-class production hub for the world of weaving machinery and solutions.

The Group of Colzate has then worked on an industrial requalification plan for the area, which is divided in multiple steps, and aimed to have new innovative spaces in terms of sustainability and circularity to accommodate efficiency enhancements in the production and engineering activities of Itema Group companies.

The laying of the First Stone marked the beginning of the construction works of Step 1 which is expected to be completed during 2027. This first step is dedicated to building a new manufacturing plant to improve the efficiency of the production capacity of the Itema weaving core business.

The CEO of Itema Group, Ugo Ghilardi said: “In 2022 we took the decision to begin a journey that would lead Itema Group to have a position adapted to the turbulent changes taking place and at the same time strengthen our brand, which is recognized throughout the textile world as an ambassador of “Made in Italy”.

“One step of this journey involves both process and production, and product assets, which find a home in this new manufacturing site in Ponte Nossa. A completion of our industrial presence in Bergamo, in Seriana Valley, that will also allow our historical site in Colzate to further develop. Our ambition is to create value in this territory in order to compete in the global textile industry”.

“In fact, the new plant will be built according to the most innovative principles of productive and logistic efficiency, while implementing the latest technologies in terms of manufacturing.”

Maurizio Radici, Itema Group’s President of the Board of Directors added: “We are proud to continue our textile journey in Seriana Valley, the cradle of our history, with a project in which vision, innovation, and sustainability converge. Our roots are here. This new manufacturing hub represents our investment in a cutting-edge and prosperous future for our territory”.

The investment in the new manufacturing hub of Ponte Nossa, that will also involve a future development for Lamiflex SpA in the following steps, testifies to the Itema Group’s desire to continue to represent a solid industrial entity for Bergamo and whole Italy, as well as a partner that looks at the future for all the weaving mills of the world.

Posted: September 18, 2025

Source: Itema S.p.A.