Hyosung TNC Presents Sustainable Fiber Solutions And Fabric Innovations At Première Vision Paris

SEOUL, South Korea — September 10, 2025 — Hyosung TNC, a leading global textile solutions provider, will spotlight its latest sustainable and functional textile innovations at Première Vision Paris, September 16–18, aligning with the show’s focus on innovation and technology.

regen™ BIO Elastane – From nature to performance fiber

Hyosung TNC will highlight its expanded regen™ BIO Elastane range made of renewable content and inform attendees on the transition of the fibre’s feedstock from corn to sugarcane, which enables lower carbon emissions without sacrificing performance.

The company has joined the VIVE Sustainable Supply Programme, to ensure full traceability and transparency from sugarcane farms to fibre production.

“For the first time, the industry will have an integrated supply of bio-based elastane in one region, from raw material to fibre,” said Simon Whitmarsh-Knight, Hyosung Global Sustainability Director -Textiles. “This means faster market delivery, shorter development times, and a stronger supply chain for partners.”

regen™ T2T – Closing the Loop Together

Recognizing the importance of circular materials and fashion, Hyosung TNC is advancing textile-to-textile recycling to help close the loop in sustainability. In collaboration with trusted chip-making partners, such as its recent alliance with Loop Industries, Hyosung TNC ensures a stable supply of sustainable materials.

Loop transforms low-value textile waste into Twist™—a high-purity, virgin-quality100% recycled polyester made specifically for the textile industry. Hyosung TNC then converts this material into performance yarns under its regen™ brand portfolio, trusted by leading brands across fashion, activewear, and many more.

“We are excited to form a strategic alliance with Hyosung TNC, a company known for setting the standard in sustainable textile innovation,” said Giovanni Catino, Chief Revenue Officer, Loop Industries. “This alliance is a critical step in delivering high-quality circular materials to the global market. As the industry moves away from virgin fossil-based polyester, building the right supply chain infrastructure is essential to support the textile industry’s shift toward circularity.”

CREORA® functional textiles – Designed for trends shaping tomorrow

Continuously innovating, Hyosung TNC anticipates what consumers expect from their performance apparel, which includes multi-functional characteristics to keep wearers cool, fresh, and comfortable with style.

In addition to its regen™ BIO Elastane range and regen™ T2T innovations, materials with new performance fibres to include CREORA® Conadu Polyester, offering the soft, natural feel of cotton combined with comfortable stretch, CREORA® Rexy2 Nylon, providing a luxe gloss and soft texture, and CREORA® EasyFlex Elastane, that offers a luxurious soft feel, and allows for size inclusivity where one size can fit various body types with lower power and better retention rate for extra comfort.

PV Talks – experts share the latest developments in circular innovation for a better future

Hyosung TNC will present two expert talks at the show:

Building a Reliable Value Chain for Circular Fashion (T2T), September 17 at 2:00PM, Hall 5

Circular Innovation for a Better Future – Recycled to Bio-Based to T2T, September 18 at 11:30 AM, Hall 6

Posted: September 10, 2025

Source: Hyosung TNC