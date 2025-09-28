Fourth Monforts Montex For Europe’s Quality Linings Leader Spain’s Textil A. Ortiz

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — September 25, 2025 — Through a planned programme of continuous expansion, including ongoing projects aimed at resource efficiency and environmental excellence, Spain’s Textil A. Ortiz has reinforced its position as Europe’s leading supplier of premium quality lining fabrics.

The company, which celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2024, has just successfully commissioned a fourth Monforts Montex stenter at its plant in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda, 25 kilometres north of Barcelona. This is one of three plants operated by the company, with a second nearby in Catalonia and a third in Valencia. Its relationship with Monforts and local representative Aguilar & Pineda dates back to the 1970s.

Trusted supplier

The new Montex line is being employed to finish fabrics with softeners, water repellents and flame retardants and is already achieving significant cost savings. Linings are stocked in more than 1,000 colours with special finishing options for customers and a large database of designs and prints.

“To be competitive in this sector, it is mandatory to keep working on innovation and fabric design with the latest technology, because for the major companies we work with, fast service, superior quality and unbeatable prices are paramount,” says the Santa Perpètua de Mogoda plant’s manager Xavier Mundet. “We have always trusted Monforts and have been very satisfied with the performance of our existing Montex stenters.”

The new nine-chamber Montex 8500-9F with a nominal width of 200cm is equipped with direct gas heating, a Hercules needle chain, a Matex finishing padder and two heat exchangers. In combination with heat recovery, a Monformatic Professional measuring and control system enables energy consumption to be fully minimised and reproducible fabric quality to be constantly achieved.

No water discharge

“The installation of a water treatment plant working through evaporation and condensation further allows us to be the first dyeing and finishing company that does not discharge water into the public sewerage system,” says Textil A. Ortiz Manager Abel Ortiz.

The company has also recently invested in a major installation of new circular knitting machines and expanded with the production of lining fabrics based on recycled polyester, while 15,000 square metres of photovoltaic panels and two wind turbines now supply the Santa Perpètua de Mogoda plant with 100% green energy.

“Our customer is very happy with the energy savings it is experiencing on the new machines, compared to the older stenters,” says Aguilar & Pineda sales manager Oriol Canet. “Monforts continues to update and improve its machines for resource efficiency and with the latest Montex stenters, overall energy savings of up to 40% can now be achieved compared to a conventional stenter with no heat recovery or energy optimisation measures.”

“Local service and sustainability are increasingly valued today, which is a situation we are very happy with,” adds Abel Ortiz in conclusion. “Trusted technology providers like Monforts enable us to make further gains in these areas.”

Posted: September 28, 2025

Source: A. Monforts Textilmaschinen GmbH & Co. KG