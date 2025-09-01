Dystar Strengthens Global Sales Leadership To Accelerate Growth Across Three Strategic Regions

SINGAPORE — September 1, 2025 — DyStar, a specialty chemical company with a heritage of more than a century in product development and innovation, today announced a strategic reorganization of its global sales structure. This is aimed at driving accelerated growth, deepening customer engagement, and capturing emerging market opportunities in a highly dynamic, innovation-driven landscape.

This transformation reflects the company’s commitment to agility, fosters customer-centricity, and drives long-term value for both customers and stakeholders. The new structure is designed to empower regional teams, streamline operations, and strengthen alignment with evolving market demands.

Mr. Xu Yalin, Managing Director and President of DyStar Group stated, “DyStar is entering a pivotal phase of growth, driven by the need to evolve with our customers and lead in a rapidly shifting global landscape. This strategic decision injects revitalized energy into our innovation efforts, guided by a new cohort of sales-focused leadership. By sharpening our engagement across three key geographies and industries, we aim to deliver deeper collaboration, faster responsiveness, and long-term value creation for brands, retailers, and partners.”

Yalin Xu (North Asia) will personally lead the sales strategy in North Asia Region

(North Asia) will personally lead the sales strategy in North Asia Region Klaus Kadletz (SE Asia, South Asia and TAME) and Eric Hopmann have been appointed as Senior Vice President to lead the two of the key Sales-focused regions

(SE Asia, South Asia and TAME) and have been appointed as to lead the two of the key Sales-focused regions Eric Hopmann (Americas and Europe) will also continue to oversee DyStar’s Global Product Safety and Ecology, as well as Global Marketing

The reorganization is effective immediately. As we continue to bridge innovation with responsibility, the organization remains committed to prudent manufacturing operations. This agility will enable DyStar’s global sales strategy to adapt swiftly and seamlessly within a complex and uncertain economic landscape.

Furthermore, as DyStar prioritize production efficiency and optimizes its manufacturing footprint (MFO), the revitalized sales-focused leadership strategy will guide the organization towards more meaningful customer engagement – mapping constructive journeys and ultimately achieving customer excellence.

Posted: September 1, 2025

Source: DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd