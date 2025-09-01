Covestro Celebrates Decade Of Innovation And Sustainable Growth

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — September 1, 2025 — Covestro celebrates its 10-year anniversary today. Since its carve-out from Bayer in 2015, the company has developed into a global leader in high-performance polymer materials and a pioneer in circular economy solutions. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, Covestro’s materials are now embedded in countless applications worldwide – from mobility and construction to electronics, healthcare, and consumer goods.

“For ten years, our people have proven that breakthrough innovations happen when curious minds meet courageous hearts,” said Markus Steilemann, CEO of Covestro. “I’m incredibly proud of our global team. Their passion, creativity, and resilience have formed the foundation of our culture. Thanks to their dedication, we continue to overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and create solutions that make the world a brighter place.”

A decade of transformation

Over the past decade, Covestro has achieved major milestones on its journey toward becoming a more innovative, sustainable, and resilient company. Since 2015, Covestro has invested more than 4 billion euros in expanding and modernizing its global operations, with a clear focus on sustainable production technologies. A significant step was the successful integration of DSM’s Resins & Functional Materials business, which strengthened Covestro’s position in sustainable coating solutions and broadened its customer base.

The company has driven forward key technologies for renewable-based raw materials, pioneered new chemical recycling methods for high-performance plastics, and signed 11 power purchase agreements to significantly increase the share of renewable energy in its operations. In recognition of its commitment to innovation and people, Covestro has repeatedly been named a top employer in multiple regions, including Greater China, where the company operates 10 production sites alone.

People and values at the core

Covestro’s success over the past decade is rooted in its purpose “to make the world a brighter place” and a corporate culture defined by its C³ values: Curious, Courageous, and Colorful. These values shape how the company approaches innovation and collaboration. Curiosity drives Covestro to explore new solutions; courage empowers teams to make bold decisions; and diversity of perspectives fosters creativity and resilience.

The company’s “We Are 1” culture reflects this spirit of collaboration and shared purpose, connecting more than 17,000 employees across regions, functions, and backgrounds. It is this collective mindset that has allowed Covestro to evolve from a newcomer in 2015 into a trusted global partner shaping sustainable material solutions.

Celebrating a global community

To mark its 10th anniversary, Covestro is celebrating with employees around the world and launching initiatives that reflect the company’s deep appreciation for its people.

In Germany, large-format posters are being installed in and around production sites as a visible expression of thanks to employees. These posters complement small gatherings and celebrations taking place at the sites and within the plants. In addition, Covestro, together with the Works Council, is supporting local food banks at its German sites with donations – a way to also say thank you to the communities, with a special focus on those in need. In addition, a specially designed Covestro-branded bus is now on the road in Leverkusen – featuring materials produced by Covestro itself, including polycarbonates in the windows, polyurethanes in the seats, and special coatings for the exterior surfaces.

In North America, Covestro has initiated the “10 for 10” corporate volunteering campaign, aiming to reach 10,000 volunteer hours by September 2025. For every recorded volunteer hour, Covestro donates 10 meals to local food banks, with a goal of up to 100,000 meals in total. This initiative reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting the communities where it operates.

Across China and the Asia-Pacific region, the anniversary celebrations focus on employee recognition and community engagement. Highlights include a video campaign capturing personal stories from employees who have shaped Covestro’s first decade, a photo initiative where colleagues form “10” or “We Are 1” shapes, and the “Well Together” wellbeing program, which encourages employees to participate in activities such as running, cycling, and hiking to promote health, teamwork, and inclusion.

Looking ahead

As Covestro enters its second decade, the company remains committed to driving innovation and shaping a sustainable future. Strategic priorities include achieving full circularity, reaching climate neutrality across operations, accelerating the shift from fossil-based to renewable raw materials, and expanding digital capabilities, including the application of artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and develop new solutions.

Partnerships will play a central role in this transformation. Under this lens, the potential partnership with XRG also plays an important role, where we aim to jointly drive innovation, expand sustainable material solutions, and strengthen our position in global markets. By working closely with partners across value chains, Covestro is determined to enable next-generation materials that address global challenges while supporting sustainable growth.

Posted: September 1, 2025

Source: Covestro Deutschland AG