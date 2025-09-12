Connect With The Future: Discover BMSvision At ITMA ASIA+CITME 2025

KORTRIJK, Belgium — September 12, 2025 — Join BMSvision at ITMA ASIA+CITME 2025 in Singapore from October 28 – 31, where they will unveil the latest advancements in smart MES (Manufacturing Execution Systems) for the textile industry.

As a pioneer in MES technology, BMSvision is proud to present the next generation of MES solutions for the textile industry in the upcoming ITMA ASIA+CITME Singapore 2025 exhibition. Combining AI intelligence, superior quality control, and sustainability tools, BMSvision will showcase its latest MES solutions demonstrating the company’s commitment to technological excellence and forward- looking vision. Visit BMSvision in hall 5, booth A206, to experience the future of textile production.

From data to thread: transforming textile manufacturing with smart MES

BMSvision’s MES solutions tailored to the textile industry, monitor and synchronize all manufacturing, quality, energy and logistic activities, from yarn purchasing and inventory management to the shipment of finished fabric. What sets BMSvision apart is its guarantee of robust 24/7/365 data capture, a capability that remains rare in the industry. “Our systems are engineered for reliability even in the most demanding industrial environments,” says Jan Bogaert, CEO of BMSvision. “This continuous data capture ensures real-time production visibility, enabling rapid identification of bottlenecks and minimizing downtime. Combined with energy data, our MES solution becomes a powerful tool for cost and energy consumption optimization.”

Revised user-friendly data terminal DU3

ITMA Singapore has the scoop on the brand new DU3, BMSvision’s compact and cost-effective Data Unit designed for real-time monitoring of textile production machines. The data terminal is now enhanced with additional input options and a touchscreen interface, delivering exactly what our customers have been asking for.

Connecting experience and innovations

Since 1975, BMSvision has been at the forefront of MES development for the textile sector. “Our extensive experience enables us to connect with any machine type, regardless of its generation,” adds Jan Bogaert. “We understand our customers’ operational challenges and market demands. Innovation has always been our driving force. Artificial Intelligence isn’t just a trend for us; it’s a proven tool for enhancing efficiency. Our AI and Machine Learning-supported MES solutions deliver measurable results: reduced costs and improved operational performance.”

Posted: September 12, 2025

Source: BMSvision