Cinte Techtextil China 2025 Opens This Week With New Products, Innovation-Focused Exhibitors And Fringe Events

SHANGHAI — September 1, 2025 — International and domestic exhibitors are relishing the chance to present their curated products at Cinte Techtextil China, when the fair opens from 3 to 5 September 2025, spanning three halls and 32,000 sqm at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

The International Hall W5 will feature a debut zone for textile chemicals and dyes, the returning European and German Zones, as well as first-time and prominent exhibitors in key application areas of technical textiles and nonwovens.

Several domestic pavilions will be set up in Halls W3 and W4, highlighting noteworthy products in automotive, medical & hygiene, and filtration & separation segments. Meanwhile, the fair’s upgraded fringe programme will include the Econogy Tour and Sustainability Forum, the forward-looking AI Panel Discussion, the annual China International Nonwovens Conference (CINC) and more, adding insights to the platform’s business exchange.

Speaking ahead of the show’s opening, Ms Wilmet Shea, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, said: “In general, China’s textile industry has maintained stable performance despite international economic turbulence. Like its host country, Cinte Techtextil China has exhibited its resilience, with increased overseas visitor pre-registration numbers.

Hosting a number of leading exhibitors this year, we invite visitors to take advantage of the unique sourcing opportunities, and the range of international experts who will present as part of our fringe programme – as we navigate uncertain times, this fair remains as important as ever to drive innovation and business exchange in the industry.”

As Asia’s only dedicated show for the full spectrum of technical textiles and nonwovens, Cinte Techtextil China is set to present a comprehensive roster of global exhibitors across the three-day show period. In the International Hall W5, quality suppliers from Europe will come together under the European and German Zones, with standalone exhibitors in the hall also set to showcase trending products for a wide range of applications.

Featuring leading global companies, the two zones are strong drawcards for visitors looking for international quality. First-time exhibitors in the European Zone include Serel Industrie (Belgium – W5 D11) and Proton Product International (UK – W5 C08), with other notable companies returning to the zone, such as Fil Man Made Group (Italy – W5 B08) and Graf + Cie (Switzerland – W5 B02). In the German Zone, Wetekam Group (W5 A12) will make its debut, bringing fresh energy to the fair alongside featured exhibitors like Perlon (W5 A10) and Autefa Solutions (W5 A02).

Another highlight of Hall W5 is the inaugural Textile Chemicals and Dyes Zone, also a new product category at Cinte Techtextil China 2025. The zone’s products cater to an array of textile applications, including medical & hygiene, civil engineering, industrial, automotive and environmental protection uses, attracting visitors from across the value chain. Some of the zone’s members making their debuts at the show include Dupre Minerals (UK – W5 D07), whose products have industrial applications, and Michelman (USA – W5 C02), who focus on construction and medical applications. Meanwhile, CHT Germany (Germany – W5 D03) will be returning to showcase solutions for sports and safety.

Range of international and domestic exhibitors come together for global showcase

In addition to those gathering in zones, the fair will also welcome a number of renowned individual exhibitors, with various focuses and highlights. JCT Industries Group (Malaysia – W5 E03) and Vietnam Geotextile (Vietnam – W5 A05) are some of this year’s valuable new additions, with the former offering PVA fibres and yarns for building and agricultural uses, and the latter featuring woven and nonwoven geosynthetic solutions.

Meanwhile, the Laboratory for Artificial Intelligence in Design (AiDLab) (Hong Kong – W5 D02) will return to showcase its AI-enhanced technologies, while Zhejiang Kingsafe Hygiene Material Technology (China – W3 D01), a key domestic exhibitor, specialises in medical and hygienic nonwoven materials.

In Halls W3 and W4, several domestic pavilions will feature products with in-demand applications, including:

Foshan Xiqiao Pavilion: Medical & Hygiene Textiles

Jiangsu Funing Pavilion: Filtration & Separation Textiles

Zhejiang Tiantai Pavilion: Filtration & Hygiene Textiles

Mobiltech Zone: Mobiltech Textiles

Overall, the fair’s product segments include textile production technology and processes; fibres and yarns; performance apparel textiles; nonwovens; woven fabrics, laid webs, braidings, and knitted fabrics; coated textiles; composites; bondtec; and the new category textile chemicals and dyes.

Enhanced fringe programme to complement fair’s product offerings

Committed to innovation and sustainability, Cinte Techtextil China organises a number of fringe events every year to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing. On Day 2 of the fair, key events will centre around the theme of sustainability, starting with the Econogy Tour in the morning, and ending with the Sustainability Forum in the afternoon.

The Econogy Tour (10:30 – 11:30) will begin with a presentation on Techtextil Frankfurt 2026 by Ms Sabine Scharrer, Director of Brand Management for Technical Textiles & Textile Processing of Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, at Econogy Talks (W5 – F20). The attendees will then be guided by sustainability expert Mr Karl Borgschulze, to explore exhibitors who have passed the Econogy Check, which is a stringent third-party audit that checks the suppliers’ sustainability certificates.

At the Sustainability Forum (13:30 – 16:00), participants will be able to discover insights and practical case studies, featuring experts from academia and well-known brands, led by Dr Guoxiang Yuan, Graduate Supervisor of Donghua University and Research Fellow of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

The Technical Innovation Exchange Conference on Automotive Textiles will also take place on Day 2, following a brief tour of three key Mobiltech exhibitors, namely Swisstulle AG (W5 – C03), JCT Industries (W5 – E03), and Dr Karl Wetekam GmbH & Co KG (W5 – A12). There will also be an automotive textiles showcase at W4 – F01, displaying key products such as automotive interior materials, lightweight composite materials, smart sensing fabrics, and acoustic insulation materials.

Events on Day 1 include the AI Panel Discussion hosted by AiDLab, discussing the challenges and opportunities involved when applying AI technology for automated textile material inspection; the China International Nonwovens Conference (CINC), aiming to shed light on the industry’s efforts to evolve its competitive landscape; the Innovation Product Award and Presentation; and more.

Meanwhile, the number of overseas visitor pre-registrations has already exceeded last year’s total, and includes 95 VIP buyers from 32 countries and regions. Leading visiting companies include Alpha Engineered Composites from Singapore, Delfim from Brazil, Lazwi Engineering 8 from South Africa, and Milliken Europe from Belgium.

Visit the fair website for more updates: www.techtextilchina.com.

The fair’s product categories cover 12 application areas, which comprehensively span a full range of potential uses in modern technical textiles and nonwovens. These categories also cover the entire industry, from upstream technology and raw materials providers to finished fabrics, chemicals and other solutions. This scope of product groups and application areas ensures that the fair is an effective business platform for the entire industry.

Cinte Techtextil China will be held from September 3 – 5. 2025.

The fair is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA).

Other upcoming shows:

Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Autumn Edition / Yarn Expo Autumn

September 2 – 4 ,2025, National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

Posted: September 1, 2025

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd