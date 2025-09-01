Bemberg™ Announces New Leadership: Junshu Furusawa Appointed CEO Of Asahi  Kasei  Fibers  Italia

MILAN — August 27, 2025 — After the summer pause, Bemberg™ by Asahi Kasei is back with renewed energy, important news, and new creative collaborations — ready to accelerate its remarkable fibre journey.

2025 marks the beginning of a new chapter for Bemberg™ in Italy. Following the return of Koji Hamada to Japan, after leading the European division for four years, Junshu Furusawa — with 19 years working at Bemberg™ Division and 4 years in Italy — has been appointed as the new CEO of Asahi Kasei Fibers Italia.

With a strong background in innovation, product development and strategic vision within Bemberg Division of Asahi Kasei, Junshu Furusawa brings renewed energy and a deep understanding of the fiber’s technical and responsible value proposition.

His commitment to transparent communication and partner engagement will continue to drive Bemberg™’s growth across the European fashion and textile industry. Under Junshu Furusawa’s leadership, Bemberg™ reaffirms its commitment to responsible innovation, design excellence, and long-term partnerships, maintaining its role as a key ingredient in the next generation of luxury fashion.

Posted: September 1, 2025

Source: Asahi Kasei Fibers Italia s.r.l.