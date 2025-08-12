Walters Transforms Production Efficiency With Lectra’s Furniture On Demand And Valia Furniture Platform, Accelerating Order Fulfillment

NEW YORK — August 12, 2025 — Lectra, a provider of industrial intelligence technology solutions to players in fashion, automotive and furniture, announced today that Walters, an 85-year-old furniture manufacturer specializing in outdoor furniture for architects and designers, has successfully implemented Lectra’s Furniture on Demand and Valia Furniture platform to dramatically accelerate production workflows and order fulfillment.

The implementation delivered immediate and measurable results. Walters digitized its entire product catalog with Valia Furniture, enabling streamlined production management across both small custom requests and large-scale orders. The transformation has significantly reduced lead times, optimized efficiency, and enhanced customer satisfaction.

“Our experience with Lectra, as a first-time customer, has been very positive: everything from pre-sale to the installation to the follow-up support has been nothing but outstanding,” said Adam Schindler, CEO of Walters. “We chose Furniture on Demand because it was the most advanced platform yet very intuitive and user-friendly.”

Prior to digitizing, Walters was relying on physical patterns. This created challenges of finding the latest pattern and adjusting. Valia Furniture’s digital pattern library has revolutionized Walters’ workflow efficiency. The system eliminates time-consuming manual searches for physical patterns and ensures the latest versions are always accessible. By connecting to all equipment in the cutting room, manufacturers can seamlessly integrate the solution into existing workflows and digitize their production cycle.

“Walters adoption of Lectra’s solutions illustrates how forward-looking manufacturers can connect the dots across the production lifecycle and embrace digital transformation to unlock efficiency and scale,” said Leonard Marano, President of the Americas at Lectra. “With Valia Furniture and Furniture on Demand, companies can accelerate lead teams, reduce manual processes, and future proof operations – without compromising their craftsmanship.”

The implementation has provided Walters with unprecedented visibility into production processes through real-time analytics. This data-driven approach enables smarter, faster decision-making and continuous workflow optimization.

Key Benefits Achieved:

Accelerated Lead Times – Digitized product catalog enables quick order fulfillment

– Digitized product catalog enables quick order fulfillment Enhanced Productivity – Access to digital pattern library simplifies and accelerates locating the latest version of patterns

– Access to digital pattern library simplifies and accelerates locating the latest version of patterns Optimized Production – Real-time analytics empower data-driven decision-making

– Real-time analytics empower data-driven decision-making Seamless Integration – Complete catalog digitization accomplished in hours, not weeks

This partnership underscores Lectra’s leadership in delivering advanced, industry-specific solutions that enable manufacturers of all sizes to modernize operations and maintain a competitive edge.

Source: Lectra