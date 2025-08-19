U.S. — Africa Trade Desk Announces Landmark Cotton Export From North Carolina To Mauritius

WASHINGTON — August 19, 2025 — In a powerful demonstration of how U.S. agriculture is helping to reshape global supply chains, the U.S.-Africa Trade Desk (USATD) today announced the successful export of 300 tons of premium-grade cotton from North Carolina to Mauritius. The deal marks a significant milestone in strengthening economic ties between the United States and Africa under the renewed U.S. drive to grow agricultural exports and promote reciprocal trade partnerships.

“This is more than a cotton shipment—it’s a symbol of what’s possible when U.S. farmers, African manufacturers, and trade facilitators work together toward shared prosperity,” said William Fanjoy, Senior Trade Advisor at USATD. “The Trump administration has placed agriculture at the heart of its foreign trade strategy. Thanks to support from the U.S. Commercial Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, this deal supports that vision and sets the stage for a surge in mutually beneficial commerce.”

The high-quality, ethically sourced cotton will be used by Mauritius’s thriving textile industry, renowned globally for its sophisticated knitwear and apparel exports. By sourcing directly from American producers, Mauritius enhances the integrity and traceability of its supply chains, while the U.S. cotton industry benefits from new, long-term market opportunities.

“We’re delighted Mauritius will be importing high-quality cotton from the United States for its vital textile industry,” said U.S. Ambassador to Mauritius, Henry Jardine. He added, “expanding trade increases prosperity for both our countries.”

Mauritius, ranked among the most economically open and politically stable nations in Africa, is uniquely positioned to serve as a springboard for U.S. agricultural commodities and products into the broader African market. This export deal reflects a broader strategic push to recalibrate trade dynamics by prioritizing transparency, capacity-building, and co-investment.

“This shipment represents a win for American farmers, a win for African industry, and a win for free and fair trade,” said Nezihi Aslankeser at Cotton Council International (CCI). “We are proud to support partnerships like this that align with global demand for sustainable and high-quality fiber.” CEO of Firemount Textiles Ltd, Mauritius, Mr. Soma added, “We are proud to be the first official partner in this important initiative with USATD. By incorporating premium U.S. grown cotton into our denim jeans, destined for American consumers, we are expanding our global footprint while meeting the highest quality standards, expected by the U.S. retail market.”

The U.S.-Africa Trade Desk plays a pivotal role in operationalizing this new trade diplomacy, serving as a bridge between U.S. suppliers and African buyers, while advancing infrastructure development and compliance systems that enable seamless cross-border commerce.

August 19, 2025

Source: The U.S.-Africa Trade Desk (USATD)