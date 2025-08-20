Texprocess 2026 With Strong Registration Figures – Industry Positions Itself On Key Future Issues

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — August 20, 2025 — More than 200 exhibitors, including numerous new exhibitors, top brands and long-standing customers, have already registered for Texprocess 2026. The most important global industry meeting place focuses on automation, digitalisation and AI from 21 to 24 April 2026. Technological innovations provide concrete answers to the current demands of industry, such as efficiency and flexibility. Exhibitors also benefit from visitors to the concurrently held Techtextil.

The current strong registration figures show: exhibitors relying on the leading trade fair to reach international markets and new customers. The focus is on technologies for increasing efficiency – driven by automation, digitalisation and AI.

Top brands and new exhibitors on board

More than 200 exhibitors from 24 countries are currently registered to participate. These include Barudan (Japan), Brother Internationale Industriemaschinen (Germany), Kornit Digital Europe (Germany), Macpi (Italy), Morgan Tecnica (Italy), Sheffield Cutting Equipment (USA), Style 3D | Assyst (Germany), Veit (Germany), Vetron Typical Europe (Germany) and Zünd (Germany). 25 new exhibitors from various product groups have already registered, ranging from cutting and embroidery to printing technologies. These include Amann & Söhne (Germany), Avantex Software (USA), Coats Group (UK), Comelz (Italy), Cutting Edge Automation Machines (Italy), Hans-Joachim Schneider (Germany), Humanetics Digital Europe (Germany), Mimaki Deutschland (Germany), Pathfinder Australia, Valvan (Belgium) and many more.

“Numerous long-standing customers as well as many new exhibitors rely on Texprocess. This is a strong signal, as the leading trade fair offers them exactly what they need to position themselves for the future: global visibility and new contacts with decision-makers and industry experts. The economic pressures and uncertain market conditions call for efficiency and flexibility. Visitors find the technological solutions for this at Texprocess,” says Olaf Schmidt, Vice President Textiles & Textile Technologies at Messe Frankfurt.

Addressing challenges through new developments

Never has it been more important to be visible to the international market than it is today. The industry is facing major challenges, and companies need to explore new avenues, find business partners, drive developments forward and seize market opportunities. This is because investment restraint, tariffs, declining consumption, geopolitical developments and much more are placing the industry under massive pressure.

At Texprocess, exhibitors present solutions to meet these demands – ranging from intelligent material flow systems and robot-assisted sewing units to AI-based real-time quality control. The focus is on boosting efficiency, optimising the targeted use of resources and reducing dependence on volatile supply chains. New technologies are the key to streamlining processing operations amid limited budgets and declining consumer demand.

“Technological innovations are key to the future viability of apparel manufacturers and technical textile processors. At Texprocess 2026, exhibitors will once again set significant trends for the future, helping to strengthen their customers’ competitiveness – particularly in today’s challenging geopolitical times,” explains Elgar Straub, Managing Director, VDMA Textile Care, Fabrics and Leather Technologies.

Texprocess: Exhibitors benefit from Techtextil visitors

At Texprocess, exhibitors also reach visitors to the concurrently held Techtextil. For the first time, Performance Apparel Textiles, Textile Chemicals & Dyes, and Fibres & Yarns are located in Hall 9.0 – directly adjacent to Texprocess in Hall 8.0. This means that overlapping visitors from the apparel industry can access the offerings of both leading trade fairs more easily. At the previous edition, 72 percent of Techtextil visitors also took advantage of the offerings at Texprocess.

Texprocess brings together all technologies and services for textile processing – from design, cutting, sewing and finishing to digital printing. Visitors from a wide range of sectors use Texprocess to find the best technologies for processing their products. These include clothing, denim, functional and protective apparel, footwear, home and contract textiles, automotive components and medical products. The aim is to improve production processes and increase efficiency. In this regard, the market overview provided by Texprocess is crucial for investment decisions.

Texprocess will be held from 21 to 24 April 2026.

Posted: August 20, 2025

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH