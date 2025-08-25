Loepfe: A Tradition Of Innovation Celebrated At ITMA 2025 In Singapore

WETZIKON, Switzerland — August 21, 2025 — For 70 years, Loepfe has embodied precision, technological excellence, and uncompromising quality. Join us as we proudly celebrate seven decades of innovation at ITMA 2025 in Singapore. Founded in 1955 by two visionary brothers, Helmut and Erich Loepfe, the company has been a pioneer in yarn quality control – continuously pushing technological boundaries to meet and exceed industry expectations.

Decades of dedicated research, development, and manufacturing in Switzerland have firmly established Loepfe as a true expert in yarn quality control. This milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation – we look forward to celebrating it together with our valued partners, clients, and colleagues.

Celebrate with us in Hall 4 on booth A302, where you can experience firsthand Loepfe’s unique and clever yarn clearing methods. Take a moment to create your own memory in front of the stunning Swiss Alps backdrop, symbolizing the precision and reliability that define our brand.

Clever Yarn Clearing at ITMA

The yarn clearer that delivers it all is and remains PRISMA: enhancing efficiency and improving yarn quality through its unique capability to provide comprehensive four-sensor measurement methods. Featuring real dual measurement in all models, an RGB-based all-color foreign matter detection, and a dedicated P sensor for the most efficient PP clearing, PRISMA sets the standard in yarn clearing technology.

Experience the latest innovations firsthand, including the Compactness feature – an essential tool designed specifically to achieve superiority in compact yarn spinning. Additionally, explore the new climate compensation feature for P-clearing, which guarantees consistent performance and optimal results under all environmental conditions.

And there’s even more to discover: take a look at the most effortless yarn clearing experience on the market, called Autoclearing. With its AutoStart function, PRISMA offers the fastest and safest way to create secure settings for new and existing articles. The automatically created clearing curves for all matrices can save up to one hour of setting time, while providing support and security for efficiency and yarn quality.

Loepfe’s portfolio also includes the proficient yarn clearer ZENIT+, widely used in spinning mills around the world. Known for delivering reliable and accurate clearing results under all circumstances.

Join us at ITMA 2025 to celebrate 70 years of innovation and discover how Loepfe continues to lead the way in yarn quality control, driving the industry forward with cutting-edge technology and an unwavering dedication to excellence. We look forward to welcoming you and sharing this special milestone together.

Posted: August 25, 2025

Source: Loepfe Brothers Ltd.