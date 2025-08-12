Hyosung TNC To Showcase Sustainable And Functional Innovations At ‘PIS 2025’

SEOUL, South Korea — August 12, 2025 — Hyosung TNC will present its largest-ever exhibition booth at Preview in Seoul (PIS) 2025, Korea’s largest textile trade show, to be held at COEX from August 20 to 22. This year marks the 25th edition of the event, which brings together the latest materials and technologies from domestic and global textile and fashion companies, attracting around 500 exhibitors and more than 14,000 visitors.

Hyosung TNC’s joint booth will feature 16 Korean partner companies, including Hyunjin Knit and Ayoung Hightex. To help participating companies achieve tangible business outcomes, Hyosung TNC, in cooperation with the Korea Federation of Textile Industries, has also invited leading global buyers.

“Through our joint booth at PIS 2025, we expect to effectively promote the excellence of K-textiles to the global market,” said Hyosung TNC CEO Kim Chi-Hyung. “We will continue to realize sustainable growth together with our partners and lead the global textile industry.”

The exhibition will be divided into two main zones: the Trend Forum and the Korea Textile Certification Zone.

In the Trend Forum, Hyosung TNC will present trend directions for categories such as outdoor, sports, and loungewear. Reflecting the anticipated fashion trends for 2027, the company will showcase sustainable and high-performance products, including CREORA® Askin, CREORA® Fresh, regen™ Spandex made from recycled materials, and regen™ Ocean Nylon made from recycled fishing nets, along with apparel produced in-house.

The Korea Textile Certification Zone will display products from seven partner companies including Taejin Industrial, Sechang Trading, Yes Textile Consulting Lab, Hyunjin Knit, Boogeon Knit, Haneun Tex, and Woojoo Global, developed using Hyosung TNC’s yarns such as regen™ Polyester and CREORA® Power Fit.

Posted: August 12, 2025

Source: Hyosung TNC