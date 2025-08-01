Grasim Industries’ Cellulosic Fashion Yarn Business Launches Raysileco – An Innovative Sustainable & Traceable Filament Yarn

SURAT, India — August 1, 2025 — Grasim Industries’ Cellulosic Fashion Yarn business has launched Raysileco, a transformative offering under the trusted Raysil brand, featuring sustainable Viscose Filament Yarn (VFY) that is fully traceable to its origin. Produced from wood pulp, responsibly sourced from certified, sustainably managed forests, Raysileco upholds strong environmental credentials and ensures complete supply chain transparency.

The brand was unveiled at the 7th edition of Yarn Expo in Surat, hosted by The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Satyaki Ghosh, CEO of Cellulosic Fashion Yarn business, said: “Raysileco embodies the spirit of innovation with robust sustainability credentials and advanced traceability technologies. This launch reflects our drive to evolve with dynamic market needs and delivering value where performance, responsibility, and trust converge.” He further added: “This product not only reinforces our commitment to sustainability and end-to-end traceability but also empowers our value chain partners with confidence to verify and trust every filament they use.”

Raysileco marks a significant advancement in yarn manufacturing by embedding both molecular-level and technology-enabled traceability directly into the yarn. This innovation offers end-to-end visibility into the product’s journey, empowering value chain partners with confidence, transparency, and seamless verification from yarn production to retail. A key differentiator of Raysileco is its integration of both physical and digital traceability technologies, ensuring transparency at every stage. By addressing the growing demand for transparency in the fashion industry, Raysileco enables brands and partners to authenticate products and verify responsible sourcing across the entire supply chain.

Manufactured at Grasim’s strategically located plants at Kalyan (Maharashtra) and Veraval (Gujarat), Raysileco reflects the company’s continued investment in smart, scalable, and technology-driven manufacturing capabilities.

Mr. Ghosh explained “The traceability mechanism employs both physical markers and digital technologies. Our partnership with TextileGenesis™ enables secure, blockchain-based traceability for sustainable Viscose Filament Yarn. Using unique digital tokens called Fibercoins™, we track the yarn’s journey from source to store, creating a tamper-proof, real-time digital record for brands to monitor.”

As global regulations become more stringent and sustainability goals grow increasingly ambitious, leading fashion brands worldwide are turning to traceability tools to ensure transparency and accountability. At Raysileco, sustainability is embedded into every stage of the product lifecycle, from sourcing natural-origin raw materials to implementing environmentally responsible production practices and ultimately offering a sustainable yarn that safely returns to nature at the end of its life.

Raysil remains the only player globally offering three distinct technologies in Viscose Filament Yarn: Pot Spun Yarn (PSY), Continuous Spun Yarn (CSY), and Spool Spun Yarn (SSY). With the launch of Raysileco, Grasim’s Cellulosic Fashion Yarn business is setting a new benchmark in transparency and responsible manufacturing in the global fashion landscape.

Posted: August 1, 2025

Source: Grasim Industries