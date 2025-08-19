Cygnet Texkimp Unveils Next Generation Prepreg Slitting Machine For Thermoset, Thermoplastic And Ceramic Tapes Following Asia Contract Win

CHESHIRE, England — August 19, 2025 — Fibre handling and converting technology specialist Cygnet Texkimp (Northwich, UK) has unveiled a next-generation, production-scale Prepreg Tape Slitting Machine at its UK Innovation Centre.

The technology has been developed to support advances in automated fibre placement (AFP) and automated tape laying (ATL) applications for aerospace and other high-performance industries. Organisations can trial the slitting of continuous thermoset, thermoplastic and ceramic prepreg tapes in real-world conditions using their own materials or those produced on Cygnet Texkimp’s in-house R&D prepreg machines. The technology can slit tapes at speeds of up to 60 metres per minute, subject to the input material.

The move follows the sale of the company’s original demonstrator machine to a composite material manufacturer based in East Asia. The contract was won after a successful programme of trials using the customer’s prepreg materials to produce tapes for AFP applications in the aerospace market. The machine was subsequently upgraded by Cygnet Texkimp to retro fit in-process monitoring and data capture and allow the management of key data including tape width, thickness and consistency. In this way the customer can create digital passports for the slit tapes which can then be tracked in the downstream process.

On-site slitting

Cygnet Texkimp’s Prepreg Tape Slitting technology is typically used by materials producers to develop tapes for the high-rate production of composite parts, including large-scale parts, using AFP (automated fibre placement) and ATL (automatic tape laying). The technology allows manufacturers to integrate the slitting process into their own production environment rather than sub-contracting. Having the resources to convert prepreg onsite gives manufacturers complete control of production quality and speed and removes the need to ship or store materials, therefore enhancing efficiency and profitability. This is particularly important in the case of thermoset prepregs which have a limited shelf life and need to be stored in special conditions.

SAHM winder partnership

The new slitting machine features fibre and tape spooling banks provided by winding technology specialist SAHM (Eschwege, Germany) and is capable of processing intermediate materials including a polymer interleaf. SAHM’s 460XE compact and modular winders feature a low-maintenance, reliable design, capable of handling various bobbin types and winding materials with efficient product changes. The technology offers the flexibility to wind packages in a variety of formats including pineapple and cassette formations. The two companies have worked together for almost 50 years, since Cygnet Texkimp first became SAHM’s agent and reseller in the UK.

Optimising downstream performance

With increasing emphasis on automation in composite layup, the quality of the slit tapes is a critical enabler for part performance and manufacturing reliability. Cygnet Texkimp’s machine is engineered to achieve extremely high levels of accuracy and consistency in the slitting of continuous thermoset, thermoplastic, ceramic and other materials. Its design draws on extensive understanding of material behaviour to deliver very high-accuracy and uniformity slit tapes with minimal material scrappage or operational downtime.

Customer trials have highlighted the importance of slit tape accuracy in optimising downstream performance. Sub-par quality can result in the development of so-called ‘stringers’ which occur when fibres are pulled from the edges of the tapes during processing and can lead to shutdown of the automated AFP / ATL machine, with associated production downtime and loss of material. Feedback has shown that Cygnet Texkimp’s equipment helps to improve up time in the downstream process, reduces scrap and increases speed, efficiency and equipment ROI.

Effective trial programmes

Graeme Jones, Wide Web Product Director at Cygnet Texkimp, said: “We rebuilt our slitter spooler capability back into our Innovation Centre after a particularly successful trial programme resulted in the sale of our original machine.

“The technologies we have in the centre are the same world-class designs we have out in the market, and this results in very reliable and realistic test programmes that prove-out processes and illustrate return on investment. In this case, the machine was able to completely satisfy the customer with regards to speed and efficiency, and we were able to agree a deal for the same machine that was used in the trials and further equip it to deliver a bespoke solution.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer partners the opportunity to engage with us at an early stage in process development, to test out their concepts, explore machine parameters, assess output quality and validate performance with support from our expert team.”

Organisations interested in scheduling a trial can contact Cygnet Texkimp at https://cygnet-texkimp.com/contact/

Posted: August 19, 2025

Source: Cygnet Texkimp