AATCC Broadens Community With Corporate Membership News

DURHAM, N.C. — August 5, 2025 — The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) is making new updates and expansions to Corporate Membership offerings. AATCC has been proud to provide exclusive benefits to Corporate Members for over one hundred years. Corporate Membership Levels includes a wide range of educational, marketing, and discount benefits to support the business needs of hundreds of textiles and chemical companies across the globe. In May 2025, the AATCC Board of Directors approved updates to multiple Corporate Membership Levels aimed at improving access to benefits during a dynamic time in the textile industry.

AATCC is excited to announce that Gold Level Corporate Members can now designate two locations for their membership. Additionally, the Gold Level now offers an additional Individual Complimentary Member; with this change five Individual Complimentary Memberships and a Complimentary Young Professional Membership are available. Employees at both locations can enjoy member discounts on AATCC products, event registrations, and online programs.

After discussing with industry partners, AATCC will be closing the Diamond Level at the end of the existing membership terms for current members. AATCC is very grateful for the continued support of long-term Diamond Member Cotton Incorporated. The Association is happy to announce that many of the benefits traditionally included in the Diamond Level will now be part of the expanded Platinum Level, continuing to help our corporate partners reach their business goals at a more accessible price. The Platinum Level now includes ten Individual Complimentary Memberships and two Young Professional Memberships, which can be shared across up to six designated locations. Employees at all six locations can enjoy member discounts on AATCC products, event registrations, and online programs.

AATCC cherishes many partnerships across the globe and has previously offered Student and Individual Developing Nations (DN) discounted Memberships to those who reside in nations with emerging economies. To better support these members, AATCC is proud to announce the introduction of Developing Nations Silver DN Level & Gold DN Level Corporate Memberships. These memberships feature virtual offerings at 20% less than standard pricing. The Association hopes that these new membership offerings will deepen our relationships with our members internationally and create new opportunities for collaboration for the betterment of the global textile industry.

New and current Gold and Platinum Members can take advantage of these new benefits right away! If your company is an existing member that wishes to upgrade your membership level, you are eligible to do so at time of renewal.

For a pdf on Corporate Membership Details:

https://www.aatcc.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Corporate-Member-Benefits-Grid-Standard-Levels-1.pdf

For a pdf on Corporate Membership Benefits:

https://www.aatcc.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Corporate-Member-Benefits-Grid-DN-Levels.pdf

Posted: August 13, 2025

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)