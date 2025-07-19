TEXTILCOLOR AG Acquires Schoeller Technologies AG – Strengthening Innovative Strength In The Textile Sector And Intensifying Brand Partnerships

SEVELEN, Switzerland — July17, 2025 — TEXTILCOLOR AG, a provider of innovative textile chemicals, today announces the acquisition of Sevelen-based Schoeller Technologies AG from Schoeller Textil AG. With this strategically important step, TEXTILCOLOR strengthens its position in the international market, expands its technology portfolio and creates new development capacities for future-oriented textile and chemical solutions. Schoeller Technologies AG will be integrated into the new “Brand Management” business unit of TEXTILCOLOR AG.

Schoeller Technologies AG was previously responsible for the global licensing and marketing of textile technologies developed by Schoeller Textil AG. With its international experience, strong

network and deep application expertise in the field of functional and protective textiles, the company has established itself as a reliable partner to numerous brands. With the integration into TEXTILCOLOR AG, the marketing of these technologies will be continued – under a new brand identity of TEXTILCOLOR AG.

“The acquisition is a consistent milestone in our long-term growth strategy,” explains Detlef Fischer, CEO of TEXTILCOLOR AG. “With Schoeller Technologies, we are not only gaining renowned technologies, but also a highly qualified team with unique expertise. We will continue to develop and refine the products manufactured to date in this partnership in order to continue to provide our customers with future-oriented and sustainable technologies.”

Hans Kohn, former Chief Operating Officer of Schoeller Technologies AG and new Head of Brand Management, adds: “Both companies share a common vision: the development of high-performance, sustainable and innovative textile solutions for a responsible future. Existing partnerships and customer relationships of Schoeller Technologies AG will be continued in the usual high quality, the established partner network and strengthened by the expanded possibilities of TEXTILCOLOR.”

Posted: July19, 2025

Source: TEXTILCOLOR AG