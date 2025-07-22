Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav Visits Trident Group Chairman Emeritus Rajinder Gupta In Ludhiana

LUDHIANA ,Punjab, India — July 9, 2025 — As part of his outreach to leading industrialists, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Dr. Mohan Yadav, visited Ludhiana and paid a special visit to the residence of Mr. Rajinder Gupta, Chairman Emeritus of Trident Group — one of India’s foremost textile and paper manufacturing companies.

The visit underscored the enduring relationship between Trident Group and the Madhya Pradesh government, highlighting the Group’s significant contribution to the state’s industrial development. Dr. Mohan Yadav meeting with Mr. Rajinder Gupta and his family was marked by warm hospitality and a meaningful exchange of ideas.

Later in the day, during a formal interaction with prominent Punjab-based industrialists, Mr. Rajinder Gupta was among the key dignitaries welcoming the Chief Minister. He expressed his appreciation for the continued support extended to Trident’s operations in Madhya Pradesh, particularly under Dr. Yadav’s leadership.

The visit reaffirmed Trident’s strong presence in Madhya Pradesh, where it operates large-scale, world-class manufacturing facilities in Budhni. These units have played a vital role in the state’s economic growth through job creation, sustainable practices, and the strengthening of local infrastructure.

Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Emeritus Mr. Rajinder Gupta, Trident Group has emerged as a symbol of innovation, scale, and responsible business. Madhya Pradesh continues to be a key partner in this journey. The visit further reinforced the shared commitment of both Trident Group and the state government to fostering a progressive, industry-friendly ecosystem.

Posted: July 22, 2025

Source: Trident Group