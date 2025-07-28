LAIP Launches MINI JET: The Smart Solution For In-House Fabric Sampling Debuts At ITMA ASIA

PRATO, Italy — July 28, 2025 — LAIP, the renowned Italian manufacturer of dyeing machines, is unveiling its latest innovation: MINI JET, a compact yet powerful machine set to transform the way textile companies handle fabric sampling. The official debut will take place at ITMA ASIA 2025 in Singapore, where visitors can discover the MINI JET at Hall H7 – Booth A305.

In an industry increasingly driven by speed and customization, MINI JET is positioned as an essential tool for textile producers seeking full in-house control over sampling processes, eliminating the need for external lab dip suppliers.

Unlike traditional lab dips that test only a small quantity of fabric, MINI JET allows direct dyeing of up to 20 meters per color, that enable customers to create real garment prototypes, evaluating both color accuracy and fabric behaviour under realistic production conditions.

What sets MINI JET apart is its 100% dye reproducibility. The results achieved on MINI JET can be flawlessly replicated on industrial dyeing machines, ensuring seamless consistency from sample to bulk production without rework or recalibration.

Another standout feature is its remarkably fast dyeing cycles, which enable up to 50% time savings. This translates into more sample tests per day, increased operational agility, and faster product development cycles.

MINI JET is also fully Industry 4.0 ready, offering integration with advanced digital systems for remote monitoring, data analytics, and full process traceability.

With MINI JET, LAIP once again demonstrates its commitment to smart, sustainable innovation—delivering a compact, efficient, and future-oriented solution tailored to the real needs of modern textile production. A must-see for anyone seeking to reshape their sampling workflow.

Posted: July 28, 2025

Source: LAIP