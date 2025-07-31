Italian Textile Machinery: In Q2 2025 Signs Of Recovery In The Domestic Market

MILAN — July 31, 2025 — In the second quarter of 2025, the index of orders for textile machinery, compiled by the Economics Department of ACIMIT, the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers, showed a slight decrease compared to the same period in 2024 (-1%). In absolute terms, the index stood at 47.1 points (base year 2021=100).

This result was driven by an increase in order intake from the domestic market, which almost entirely offset the decline recorded in foreign markets.

Orders collected on the domestic market rose by 38% compared to the second quarter of 2024, reaching an absolute value of 70.9 points.

In foreign markets, orders were down 7% compared to the same period of the previous year. The absolute value of the index stood at 43.8 points.

In the second quarter, the order backlog reached 3.9 months of guaranteed production (up from 3.6 months in the first quarter). It is also worth noting that, on average, companies in the sector used only 55% of their production capacity in the first half of the year. Utilization is expected to reach 60% in the second half of 2025.

Marco Salvadè, President of ACIMIT, commented: “The signals coming from the domestic market are encouraging, but concerns about the future remain. Demand in Italy is still weak. The increase recorded between April and June will need to be confirmed over the course of the year.”

“On the foreign front,” added Marco Salvadè, “a general climate of uncertainty persists, due not only to U.S. tariffs imposed on the EU, but also to the broader geopolitical situation. The 15% duty, combined with a significant depreciation of the euro against the dollar, may have varying negative impacts on our exports to the U.S., depending on the tariff rates applied to other Countries supplying technology to U.S. textile companies. For now, the U.S. remains a key market for our manufacturers: it was the fourth largest in 2024, with a value of over 112 million euros, and it continued to grow in the first four months of 2025 (+3%). Also concerning is the weak demand for textile machinery in the two most important markets, China and Turkey. Italian sales from January to April 2025 fell by 32% in the Chinese market and by 47% in the Turkish one.”

Posted: July 31, 2025

Source: The Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers (ACIMIT)