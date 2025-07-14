Indo Count Global Relaunches Iconic American Brand Wamsutta With Direct-To-Consumer Strategy

NEW YORK — July 10, 2025 — Indo Count Global, the US subsidiary of Indo Count Industries Ltd. and a leader in home textile solutions, proudly announces the launch on July 9th, 2025, of its iconic brand Wamsutta as a direct-to-consumer brand, available exclusively at wamsutta.com in the United States. Acquired from Beyond, Inc. in April 2024, the Wamsutta brand is being reintroduced to the market with an updated product assortment and brand positioning designed to strengthen Indo Count’s presence in the premium segment of the U.S. home textiles market.

Founded in 1846, Wamsutta quickly grew to be the preeminent American producer and ultimately the largest cotton weaving plant in the world. Beloved by millions, the brand became a household name and a category leader across bedding and bath. The relaunch reflects Indo Count’s strategy to leverage heritage-rich brands with high consumer awareness and reposition them for modern growth through a digitally led, vertically integrated approach.

“Wamsutta has always stood for quality and comfort that endures,” said Mohit Jain, Executive Vice Chairman of Indo Count Industries. “Now, with a refreshed brand, premium positioning, and the direct-to-consumer channel, we are connecting with a new generation of consumers while honoring the brand’s legacy.”

The new Wamsutta.com debuts with a curated selection of premium bedding and bath products focused on quality, simplicity, and timeless design. Indo Count’s deep commitment to quality, sustainability, and consumer-first service underscores every product offered.

The DTC model allows Indo Count Global to continue the brand’s mission to bring timeless comfort, thoughtful design, and enduring quality to the spaces where life unfolds, while owning the customer relationship, gathering real-time insights, and building long-term brand equity through digital storytelling and product experience.

Shop the collection today at wamsutta.com and follow along at @wamsutta on Instagram.

Posted: July 14, 2025

Source: Wamsutta