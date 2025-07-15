Cupron® Performance Additives Unveils Groundbreaking “Clear” Liquid Copper Platform For Sustainable Microbial Control Applications

RICHMOND, Va. — July15, 2025 — Cupron Performance Additives announced the launch of Cupron Clear™ — a revolutionary new liquid microbial copper platform. Cupron Clear™ is a transparent, stable, and highly efficacious liquid form of copper, designed for broad use across polymers and liquids. This new breakthrough delivers unmatched microbial control while exceeding modern standards for sustainability, economics, and safety.

Cupron Clear™ reinvents the chemistry of copper-based additives for liquid products, delivering over a hundred times the effectiveness of conventional copper solutions. With its innovative clear liquid format, Cupron Clear™ out-performs incumbent additives such as QUATs and Isothiazolinones, many of which are facing growing regulatory pressure. Cupron Clear™ sets a new standard for broad-spectrum efficacy against microorganisms. This next-generation technology provides end market and downstream users with a more sustainable, versatile, and high-performing copper-based biocide than ever before.

“This new liquid copper platform addresses the frustrations for so many different industries and dramatically expands the applications that can enjoy the benefits of Cupron innovations,” said Chris Andrews, CEO of Cupron. “It’s the direct result of focused R&D and our belief that economic, safer, sustainable technologies should replace legacy materials that no longer meet regulatory or performance standards.”

Representing a major leap forward in copper-based technologies, Cupron Clear™ is a first-to-market solution for personal care, hygiene, building & construction, textiles, plastics, paints and other coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers (C.A.S.E.) markets in need of the highest-performing form of cuprous copper in a colorless, liquid format.

“With the addition of Cupron Clear™ to the company’s product portfolio, we can now offer our partners unparalleled flexibility in manufacturing and application with a comprehensive suite of platforms across solid, dispersion and solution-based applications,” Andrews added.

In addition to securing patents and intellectual property rights across composition, process, and applications of Cupron Clear™, Cupron is already in discussion with global partners and distributors to deploy it across core markets.

Posted: July 15, 2025

Source: Cupron Performance Additives