Covestro Extends Contract With CTO Dr. Thorsten Dreier Ahead Of Schedule Until 2031

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — July15, 2025 — Dr. Thorsten Dreier will remain Chief Technology Officer of Covestro for a further five years. The Supervisory Board has extended his contract, which runs until June 2026, ahead of schedule from July 1, 2026 to June30, 2031. Dreier is Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Board of Management of Covestro since July 2023 and Labor Director since September 2023.

“Thorsten Dreier has significantly advanced Covestro’s transition to climate-neutral production over the past two years, making an important contribution to Covestro’s vision of a circular economy,” said Dr. Richard Pott, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Covestro AG. “We are convinced that Mr. Dreier will successfully continue the transformation of Covestro and we look forward to our continued collaboration.”

“I am grateful for the trust placed in me. I am looking very much forward to continuing to drive the transformation of our company together with the Covestro employees and the Board of Management,” said Dreier. “As Labor Director, it is very important to me to continue the trusting and constructive collaboration with the employees and the employee representatives that I have been able to establish in the past years.”

In his role as Chief Technology Officer, Dreier assumes responsibility for the corporate functions Engineering, Process Technology, Group Health, Safety, Environment & Reliability and Group Procurement. In addition, the reporting segment Performance Materials is under his responsibility.

Other members of Covestro’s Board of Management are Dr. Markus Steilemann as Chief Executive Officer, Christian Baier as Chief Financial Officer, Sucheta Govil as Chief Commercial Officer and Monique Buch, who will succeed Sucheta Govil as Chief Commercial Officer from August 2025.

Posted: July 15, 2025

Source: Covestro AG