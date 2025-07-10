Avalo Selected By The International Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence (IRCAI) And AWS For 2025 Compute For Climate Fellowship

DURHAM, N.C. — July 10, 2025 — Avalo, a Rapid Crop Evolution company, today announced it has been selected as a fellow in the 2025 cohort of the Compute for Climate Fellowship. Launched by International Research Centre on Artificial Intelligence (IRCAI) and Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Compute for Climate Fellowship is a global program offering climate tech startups fully-funded proof of concepts using advanced cloud computing to tackle some of the most complex challenges related to the climate crisis.

This opportunity will support Avalo’s efforts to unlock the full genetic potential of crop plants like cotton, sugarcane and rubber. Their Rapid Evolution Platform™ leverages AI and machine learning to deeply understand the genetics of these crops in order to more quickly and affordably develop varieties with more sustainable and efficient traits.

“Biology is built on networks – genes, tissues, and organs all interacting with each other to form a complex whole. This is exactly the type of mathematical framework that machine learning excels at, but biology is orders of magnitude more complex than other data types and requires much more computing power to disentangle. The Compute for Climate Fellowship gives us this computing power on demand to be able to understand and unlock the resilient traits hidden inside of plant genomes.”

Mariano Alvarez, Avalo’s Chief Science Officer

Each selected startup will engage in a 2 to 3 month build with one-on-one guidance from technical experts and AWS credits to cover the AWS service costs of the build. Both IRCAI and AWS will provide selected startups with a team of mentors who are experts in AI, sustainability, and ethics. Startups will also gain access to advanced computing services, such as quantum computing, high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), and generative AI.

“The intersection of climate innovation and AI is no longer theoretical–it’s happening now, and it’s reshaping what’s possible, ” said Jon Jones, Vice President and Global Head of Startups at AWS.

“This fellowship is about fueling this momentum by backing solutions with the potential to drive systemic change, whether it’s advancing breakthroughs in clean energy and carbon capture, monitoring ecosystems and infrastructure at scale, or reimagining agriculture and manufacturing for a zero-waste future. At AWS, we’re committed to giving these startups the tools, compute power, and support they need to scale their impact and accelerate progress where it matters most.”

