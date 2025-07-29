Archroma And Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (V.J.T.I.) Forge Strategic Partnership To Advance Research And Sustainability

PRATTELN, Switzerland — July 29, 2025 — Archroma, a global supplier of sustainable specialty chemicals, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (V.J.T.I.), Mumbai, to advance research and innovation in green chemistry and sustainable technologies. This strategic partnership brings together industry expertise and academic excellence to tackle some of today’s most pressing environmental challenges.

The collaboration focuses on pioneering research and development in green chemistry, emphasizing the design of safer chemicals and cleaner industrial processes. Key areas of innovation include renewable energy solutions such as biofuels and hydrogen technologies, and the development of sustainable materials like bioplastics, advanced composites, and nanomaterials.

Water treatment is also a major area of focus, with initiatives targeting advanced wastewater recycling and the recovery of valuable resources. In parallel, education and training programs are being developed to raise awareness about sustainable practices and to equip the next generation of engineers and scientists with the tools needed to drive lasting change.

As part of this partnership, VJTI is launching a new course, “Sustainability: Industry Perspectives for a Greener World,” developed in close collaboration with Archroma. The syllabus seamlessly integrates academic principles with real-world industry applications, offering students a comprehensive framework on sustainability. Topics include waste management, greenhouse gas emission measurement and ESG compliance. By incorporating theoretical concepts alongside industry case studies, the course is designed to equip students with the technical and decision-making skills needed to lead sustainable transformation across sectors.

“We are proud to partner with V.J.T.I. in this bold initiative to push the boundaries of green chemistry and sustainable technologies. At Archroma, sustainability is not just a commitment—it’s at the core of how we innovate and operate,” said Anjani Prasad, VP South Asia, Archroma. “This partnership enables us to combine our global industrial expertise with academic excellence to create scalable, science-driven solutions for the environmental challenges facing our industry and planet.”

The partnership also includes a strong industry collaboration component, aimed at accelerating the adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices. This includes the development of life cycle assessment tools, carbon footprint analysis methodologies, and policy advocacy to support the creation of environmentally responsible regulations. Scientific insights generated through the partnership will guide decision-making and promote public awareness.

Community outreach forms a vital part of this initiative, with workshops, seminars, and local collaborations designed to implement and promote eco-friendly technologies at the grassroots level.

To further strengthen the industry-academia bridge, the collaboration will focus on securing CSR funding, inviting industry leaders for guest lectures, launching student training programs, and modernizing laboratory infrastructure. These steps are expected to drive industry-funded research projects and foster real-world applications of academic research in sustainable industrial practices.

“This collaboration with Archroma strengthens our commitment to innovation in sustainable technologies and opens new avenues for research, real-world application, and student development. We are proud to join forces with a global leader and look forward to setting new benchmarks in industry-academia cooperation,” said Mr. Sachin Kore – Director of V.J.T.I.

Through these multifaceted efforts, Archroma and V.J.T.I. aim to become a model for impactful, sustainable collaboration that delivers tangible environmental and societal benefits.

