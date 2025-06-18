YKK Vietnam Co., Ltd. Nhon Trach Factory To Undergo Expansion To Phase 3

TOKYO — June 18, 2025 — YKK Corporation has made the decision to expand the YKK Vietnam Co., Ltd. factory in Nhon Trach, Vietnam—which has grown into a prominent global textile industry hub for items such as sportswear, outdoor apparel, and casual wear—to Phase 3.

In the space adjacent to the Phase 1 and Phase 2 factories of YKK Vietnam Co., Ltd., YKK will expand its state-of-the-art factories that consolidate YKK technology.

Following the Ha Nam Factory Phase 2 in 2024, the Nhon Trach Factory Phase 3 expansion will increase the factories’ production volume and enhance product development faculties, thereby strengthening their function as a core technology base in the ASEAN region.

Through operations at the Phase 3 factory, which is sustainable from the design stage and fully automated, YKK will build a production system capable of delivering products that meet the various demands of its customers, including global brands.

Overview of factory expansion

Construction site: Lot 10, N2 Road, Nhon Trach 3 IP – Phase 2,

Long Tho Commune, Nhon Trach District,

Dong Nai Province, Vietnam

Amount invested: 83.6 million USD

(buildings, machinery and equipment, etc.)

Land area : 176,701m2

Building area : 99,900m2

Planned building completion date: June 2027

Company overview

Company name : YKK Vietnam Co., Ltd. (YKK Vietnam)

Location :

(Headquarters) Lot 10, N2 Road, Nhon Trach 3 IP – Phase 2, Long Tho Commune, Nhon Trach District, Dong Nai Province, Vietnam

(Factories) Bien Hoa, Nhon Trach, Ha Nam

(Offices) Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi, Phnom Penh, Yangon

Company established: May 27, 1998

President : Yuji Furukawa

Capital stock : 16.8 million USD

Business description : Manufacturing and sales of fastening products

Posted: June 18, 2025

Source: YKK Corporation