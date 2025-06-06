Recover™ And TextileGenesis™ Launch Pilot To Verify Supply Chain Integrity Of Recycled Materials

PARIS — June 3, 2025 — Recover™, a global producer of recycled cotton and cotton-blend fibers, has commenced a traceability collaboration with TextileGenesis™, a Lectra company, to digitally track its recycled waste materials across the entire textile value chain.

The collaboration focuses on tracing Recover’s recycled cotton and polycotton inputs from fiber production through to finished garments. Two representative styles were selected to test the platform across different supply chain configurations. TextileGenesis Fibercoin™ technology was used to generate digital tokens for every kilo of material, creating a verified chain of custody at each transformation stage.

The pilot marks a significant milestone in Recover’s circularity roadmap, demonstrating how digital traceability can validate recycled content, drive supplier participation, and enable regulatory compliance, particularly in preparation for the EU Digital Product Passport (DPP). This pilot with Textile Genesis’ traceability solution intends to complement Recover’s existing physical tracer and GRS certification, adding another layer of traceability and transparency.

Following the industry pilot, Recover™ and TextileGenesis™ have the intention to collaborate on implementing full fiber-to-retail traceability for Recover™ recycled fibers across the entire textile supply chain.

Traceability as a foundation for circularity and regulatory readiness

Fiber-to-retail traceability will enable Recover™ and its brand partners to access a verified digital chain of custody. This includes authenticated recycled content claims, integration with physical tracer audits where relevant, and visibility into supplier ESG credentials across the chain.

“Traceability plays a foundational role in validating circularity claims and preparing for regulations like the EU Digital Product Passport,” said Orsolya Janossy, Senior Sustainability Manager at Recover™. “This pilot will enable us to test the TextileGenesis system in real-world conditions. It will provide our brand partners with verified data to support responsible sourcing, product-level disclosures, and credible circularity claims.”

Delivering scalable traceability through supplier enablement and platform excellence

Recover’s supply chain partners are onboarded to the TextileGenesis™ platform with multilingual training and full technical support. Suppliers conducted transactions using robust Fibercoin™ technology modules—resulting in a complete, transparent digital footprint for each unit produced. TextileGenesis’ability to deliver structured onboarding, localized guidance, and responsive support was a key success factor.

The seamless coordination across multiple tiers and regions showcases Recover’s leadership in operationalizing traceability at scale—transforming a complex global supply chain into a fully transparent system. This is a meaningful step forward for circular fashion, proving what’s possible when technology, sustainability, and cross-industry collaboration come together.

“Recover™ is demonstrating how traceability can be embedded into circular business models—not just to validate recycled content, but to create the verified data infrastructure needed for regulatory compliance and brand accountability,” said Amit Gautam, Founder & CEO of TextileGenesis™. “This sets the foundation for scalable, digital traceability across the recycled fiber ecosystem.”

Posted: June 6, 2025

Source: Recover™