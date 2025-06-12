lululemon And Samsara Eco Announce 10-Year Plan To Advance Recycled Material Portfolio

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA — June 12, 2025 — lululemon and Samsara Eco have announced they will collaborate on a 10-year offtake agreement to source recycled raw materials, underscoring lululemon’s long-term commitment to help build a circular ecosystem for its high-performance products. This multi-year agreement could see Samsara Eco’s materials support approximately 20% of lululemon’s overall fibers portfolio and advance its progress towards making more products with preferred materials by 2030.

The announcement builds on a long-standing collaboration between lululemon and Samsara Eco. Together last year, the companies brought to market the world’s first enzymatically recycled nylon 6,6 product sample, as well as introduced lululemon’s first enzymatically recycled polyester product to market with a limited-edition Packable Anorak. These garments demonstrate the capabilities for enzymatically recycled textiles to deliver the same look, feel, and high-performance qualities guests expect and love from lululemon.

“Scaling circular materials requires bold partnerships and a shared commitment to rethinking how our industry operates. Our partnership with Samsara Eco is a powerful example of what’s possible when innovation meets collaboration,” said Ted Dagnese, Chief Supply Chain Officer at lululemon. “As we work toward our 2030 impact goals, we’re taking a diversified approach—investing in multiple partnerships to advance solutions and help reduce our reliance on fossil-fuel derived resources. Together with our partners, including Samsara Eco, we’re helping to turn our vision of a circular model into a reality.”

Polyester and nylon are two widely used fibers in textiles, accounting for approximately 60% of the world’s total fibers production. To strengthen the recycling capabilities of these textiles, Samsara Eco became the first company to enzymatically recycle nylon 6,6 products in this way. Samsara Eco also recycles polyester, including mixed plastics and fibers, with its engineered enzymes, which break down plastic into its original building blocks so they can be seamlessly reintegrated into existing manufacturing processes to create new products.

“Our expanded partnership with lululemon represents a strong step forward to help create a fully circular ecosystem and further highlights the industry’s commitment to transition to more circular materials,” said Paul Riley, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Samsara Eco. “The technology to make circular materials is not a pipe dream – it is here, ready for adoption by forward-thinking companies. I’m incredibly optimistic about how we will help fuel circular apparel over the next decade with lululemon.”

To support commercialization efforts, Samsara Eco will soon open a new plant in Jerrabomberra, New South Wales. This facility will increase production volumes and advance its engineered enzyme technology, EosEco™. Additionally, Samsara Eco will be opening an international commercial facility in 2028.

Posted: June 12, 2025

Source: Samsara Eco