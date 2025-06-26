Lectra Provides Fashion Brands With Expert Guidance To Embrace Tiktok’s Discovery E-Commerce Model

PARIS — June 26, 2025 — Lectra, smart industrial technology solutions provider for the fashion industry, has announced a new collaboration between Neteven, its centralized management solution for fashion marketplaces, and TikTok Shop. Fashion brands that use Neteven to sell their collections simultaneously on multiple marketplaces throughout the world can now also promote curated merchandise on one of the world’s most popular platforms.

TikTok Shop joins Neteven’s network of marketplaces

The Neteven solution was designed to optimize the way fashion brands distribute merchandise and track online sales. By centralizing all product-related information (catalog, stock and order management) with the SaaS solution, brands can automate and control the way they share it on Neteven’s partner marketplaces.

Neteven harnesses process automation and advanced analysis, dynamic pricing and multi-platform catalog creation functionalities to reduce companies’ IT workload and improve their sales performance.

By using Neteven, fashion brands can strengthen their presence on the world’s largest marketplaces and increase their customer base without losing control of their image. What’s more, they can also benefit from the support and guidance of business experts who can identify the best strategy for them individually.

“On average, our customers see a 35% increase in online sales within six months, while the time-to-market of their online collections is reduced by up to 80%,” says Greg Zemor, Chief Executive Officer, Neteven,a Lectra company.

“This success is obviously due to the technological innovation that Neteven represents, but also to the quality of our network of 80 marketplaces,” continues Zemor. “We make sure that the best marketplaces are included in this network. I am therefore particularly pleased to welcome TikTok Shop.” The platform’s discovery e-commerce service has just been rolled out in France, Spain and Italy”.

With Neteven, fashion brands can capitalize on the growth potential of a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

In fashion, brand discovery happens as often on social media as it does on search engines, with 38% and 37% of customers using these two methods respectively. In the USA and the UK, the social commerce market could double by 2027. It is estimated that 43% of TikTok Shop users in the USA could be buying on the platform by then, according to McKinsey’s latest State of Fashion report.

TikTok Shop’s integration into Neteven’s network of partner marketplaces therefore represents a strategic opportunity for fashion brands. They can now realize the full potential of this novel e-commerce service by reaching consumers in the place where they find inspiration, interact and buy, making the most of the boom in live shopping, viral product videos, and influencer recommendations.

By adding TikTok Shop support to its Neteven solution, Lectra is confirming its position as a strategic partner in fashion brands’ digital transformation, and is giving its customers the keys to perform on the sales channels of tomorrow.

Source: Lectra