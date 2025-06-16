ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 Announces Exhibitor List, Mobile App

SINGAPORE — June 16, 2025 — ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 has released the eagerly awaited exhibitor list on a new mobile app available for users of both Android and IOS devices.

Although the sales application period has closed, new space applications have continued to stream in, signaling strong confidence from exhibitors in the leading textile machinery showcase.

The four-day exhibition at Singapore Expo has attracted over 770 exhibitors from 31 countries and regions. Spanning 70,000 square metres of gross exhibition space, it features 19 product sectors that represents the entire textile manufacturing value chain.

To enhance the visitor experience, ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025’s new companion mobile app enables visitors to curate their own itinerary with a bookmark feature. A built-in wayfinder system lets visitors plan the shortest routes for booth visits with minimal fuss. This is also a handy feature for exhibitors to quickly locate potential partners for networking opportunities.

Currently, the exhibitor listing is only available on the mobile app and an online version will be released on the ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 website in end June.

ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 is owned by CEMATEX (the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers) and its Chinese partners comprising China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT TEX).

The exhibition is organised by ITMA Services Pte Ltd and co-organised by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Co., Ltd (BJITME). Japan Textile Machinery Association (JTMA) is a special partner.

Visitors hoping to enjoy the online early bird rates for badge purchases can still do so before 28 September on www.itmaasiasingapore.com.

Posted: June 16, 2025

Source: CEMATEX, CTMA & CCPIT TEX