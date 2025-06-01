Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Autumn Edition 2025: Meeting Market Evolution Through 15+ Product Zones And Refreshed Fringe Programme

SHANGHAI — May 30, 2025 — To stay ahead of evolving market trends and sourcing needs, Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Autumn Edition will return with an enhanced showcase of the industry’s most sought-after home and contract textiles. With the spotlight on the Editor Zone, a wide range of product zones will showcase the industry’s newest innovations and create a dynamic destination to capture growing demand in Asia. Reinvented for today’s market, the fair’s refreshed fringe programme will deliver strategic insights through four new, focused pillars: Connector, Econogy, NextGen and Palette. From 20 to 22 August 2025, the business-friendly platform will continue to power home textile connections at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

This Autumn Edition’s 16 product zones will span the complete home and contract textiles spectrum, including bedding, curtains and curtain fabrics, design studios, editors, leather, upholstery and sofa fabrics and many more.

A major highlight is the enhanced and scaled up Editor Zone in Hall 5.1, featuring an integrated lineup of design-focused exhibitors showcasing domestic and international brands. Notable participants include:

Beijing Ya Da (China) : Christian Lacroix, Designers Guild, Ralph Lauren

: Christian Lacroix, Designers Guild, Ralph Lauren Haining Qianbaihui Weaving Co Ltd (China)

Haining Sanxian Weaving Co Ltd (China)

Hangzhou Antex Trading (SohoCut) (China): Brunomagli, Versace 19.69, Texture

Brunomagli, Versace 19.69, Texture Morphrow (the Netherlands)

Prestigious Textiles (UK)

Raffinato (USA)

(New) Rioma (Spain)

Exhibiting at last year’s edition, Ms Ying Gao, General Manager of Beijing Ya Da Home Decoration Articles Co Ltd, shared her thoughts on the show’s impact: “Participating in this fair has greatly benefited our business, providing a platform for existing clients to explore popular products and new clients to understand our brands. The industry has transformed significantly, with customers enjoying a wider range of choices, advancements in smart home technology, a surge in demand for eco-friendly materials, and high-end clients seeking more precise services. Additionally, imported products are enhancing market penetration by incorporating local cultural elements.”

Joining the fair for the ninth time this year, Prestigious Textiles China’s Sales Director Mr David Zhang stated at the previous edition: “Our main exhibiting goals are to promote our brands, expand market presence, and deliver better products to our valued clients through this fair. In today’s market, we are seeing growing customer demand for sustainable and functional products, as well as aesthetically compelling designs.”

Fringe programme: smarter, sharper, sector-driven

Held alongside the fair, the show’s highly praised fringe events continue to be an indispensable part of the platform experience. This year, the redesigned programme will channel various events – ranging from forums and seminars to panel discussions and product launches – into four key themes:

Palette : emphasising creativity, aesthetics and trendsetting in home textiles, and showcasing how home textile items contribute to products, lifestyle and interior design.

: emphasising creativity, aesthetics and trendsetting in home textiles, and showcasing how home textile items contribute to products, lifestyle and interior design. Connector : facilitating experience sharing on business strategies, domestic and overseas market insights and more to foster business growth and closer cooperation across the industry.

: facilitating experience sharing on business strategies, domestic and overseas market insights and more to foster business growth and closer cooperation across the industry. NextGen : highlighting various advancements, including new tools, concepts, textiles, and industry applications.

: highlighting various advancements, including new tools, concepts, textiles, and industry applications. Econogy: presenting the sector’s latest sustainability trends, technology and market needs.

Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Autumn Edition is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Home Textile Association (CHTA).

To find out more, please visit: www.intertextilehome.com.

Posted: June 1, 2025

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd