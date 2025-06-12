INDA And EDANA Boards Approve Formation Of The Global Nonwoven Alliance (GNA)

PARIS — June 11, 2025 — The Boards of Directors of INDA and EDANA have officially approved the formation of the Global Nonwoven Alliance (GNA) and have concurrently agreed to become its founding members. Both Boards have also approved a motion authorizing each organization to appoint six representatives from each founding organization – current chair and 5 additional representatives.

This move marks a major milestone in the collaborative vision outlined in the organizations’ jointly signed Letter of Intent from September 2024. The Board votes follow extensive planning and consultation and includes the recommendation to formally establish GNA as a non-profit association under the laws of the United States.

By aligning strategic resources and deepening collaboration, the GNA will provide a unified and coordinated approach to the key opportunities and challenges facing the global nonwovens industry. The Alliance is designed to accelerate innovation, improve operational efficiency, expand international reach, and foster long-term industry growth—all while strengthening the services and support delivered to members at both regional and global levels.

Under the GNA framework, INDA and EDANA will continue to operate as independent legal entities, maintaining their regional focus and advocacy efforts. As founding members, however, both organizations will participate in aligning leadership, staffing, and programmatic initiatives to advance shared objectives and cross-border priorities.

In the immediate term, INDA and EDANA will focus on laying a strong foundation for GNA, including establishing the organization and solidifying its governance structure. Looking ahead, Allied Membership is expected to be open to any not-for- profit trade, industry, or professional association whose mission aligns with that of the founding members—offering an inclusive platform for broader collaboration across the global nonwovens value chain.

“The formation of GNA is a milestone for our industry. By working together across regions, we can accelerate innovation, speak with a stronger voice globally, and deliver even greater value to our members,” said Tony Fragnito, President of INDA. “This is not a merger—it’s a strategic alliance built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to the future of nonwovens.”

“With the creation of GNA, we are positioning the nonwovens industry to meet global challenges with greater unity and impact,” said Murat Dogru, General Manager of EDANA. “This collaborative structure allows us to scale our efforts, strengthen our influence, and pursue solutions that benefit our members worldwide.”

GNA will be governed by a Board composed of six members from each founding organization, five appointed representatives plus the current Chair, ensuring balanced representation and a regional perspective. This governance structure will promote transparency, long-term strategic alignment, and organizational stability while guiding shared policies, priorities, and programs.

Posted: June 12, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry / EDANA