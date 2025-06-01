Coats Strengthens Digital Infrastructure With DMIx Partnership

LONDON — May 30, 2025 — Coats Group plc, a global manufacturer of thread and structural components for apparel and footwear and an innovative pioneer in performance materials, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with DMIx, the digital platform by ColorDigital GmbH – a pioneer in accurate, standardized digital colour and surface exchange for designers, product developers and manufacturers. This collaboration is another pivotal step in Coats’ digital transformation journey, supporting the development of a centralised platform for improved cross-functional collaboration, from colour development to streamlined communication across the value chain.

By incorporating DMIx’s spectral-based digital colour workflows, scalable 3D asset libraries, and digital twin capabilities, Coats aims to further improve development speed and support its sustainability objectives. This strategic partnership will reduce physical sampling, accelerate decision-making, and enable measurable environmental gains.

“Partnering with DMIx is an important step in our journey to modernize and digitize how we work across the value chain,” said Adrian Elliott, Divisional CEO, Apparel and Chief Commercial Officer. “This collaboration supports our ambition to deliver greater speed, accuracy, and sustainability in product development – while enabling stronger connections between our teams, partners, and customers.”

“We’re excited to welcome Coats to the DMIx platform. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for digital collaboration in the textile industry, one that’s built on precision, transparency, and sustainability,” said Gerd Willschütz, COO and co-founder of DMIx.

Posted: June 1, 2025

Source: Coats Group plc