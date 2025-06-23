Archroma Launches All-New Website To Support Smarter, More Sustainable Choices Across The Textile And Packaging Value Chains

PRATTELN, Switzerland — June 23, 2025 — Archroma, a global supplier of specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, today unveiled a fully redesigned website (www.archroma.com), aimed at enhancing customer experience and accelerating the transition to more sustainable practices across the textiles, packaging, and paper value chains.

Rooted in Archroma’s sustainability-driven mission, the new digital platform is designed to help manufacturers and brands make smarter, science-based decisions that reduce environmental impact. With this launch, Archroma reinforces its commitment to enabling a more sustainable future—through innovation, transparency, and accessible technology.

“The new website comes at a pivotal time for our industries, where increasing demand for lower-impact solutions – along with more stringent regulations and standards – is making sustainability a business imperative for everyone,” Dhirendra Gautam, VP Global Marketing and Strategy, Archroma Textile Effects, said. “More than a visual refresh, our upgraded website reflects our commitment to helping customers navigate fast-changing, competitive markets with smart, sustainable, accessible solutions.”

For example, Textile Effects solutions can be explored by end-use market or innovation theme. A new user-friendly SUPER SYSTEMS+ tool brings interactivity to the product portfolio, spanning preparation, dyeing, denim, printing and finishing. It guides users to select the right low-impact system for a specific market, end-use segment, fabric and shade, based on unique sustainability targets, compliance requirements and performance goals.

The new Packaging Technologies section showcases innovative solutions for a wide range of markets and applications. Visitors to the website will see how Archroma enables circular packaging with more sustainable chemistry spanning the entire value chain. The innovation section will highlight the latest breakthrough solutions and thought leadership content.

“As experts in specialty chemicals, Archroma delivers color, protection and purpose to everyday materials. Our new website brings to life our broad portfolio in Packaging Technologies which enables the shift to more sustainable solutions from pulp and paper to packaging, as well as tissue & toweling, and building & construction,” added Lisa Clark, VP, Marketing and Sustainability, Archroma Packaging Technologies.

Key features of the new site include:

Industry-centered solutions to help users quickly access information tailored to the specific challenges of the textile and packaging sector.

to help users quickly access information tailored to the specific challenges of the textile and packaging sector. Enhanced navigation and search for easier access to information, resources and support.

for easier access to information, resources and support. A dynamic newsroom , with the latest company insights, technology updates and industry events.

, with the latest company insights, technology updates and industry events. Improved contact tools for faster access to Archroma experts for support and collaboration.

To explore the new website, visit www.archroma.com.

Posted: June 23, 2025

Source: Archroma