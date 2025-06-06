Apparel And Footwear Sales And Marketing Executive David Ludd Joins brrr°

ATLANTA — June 4, 2025 — Veteran apparel and footwear sales and marketing executive David Ludd has joined brrr° as Vice President of Sales and Marketing as the global leader in cooling performance fabric begins its second decade of growth and success with iconic global brand partners.

Ludd has more than three decades of experience in apparel sales and marketing, and was most recently Chief Global Sales and Marketing Officer at Coolcore. He previously held senior leadership roles at Converse, MBT, Timberland, Nike, and Levi Strauss & Co.

Since joining brrr° last year, Ludd has brought innovative brrr° cooling technology to new customers in categories such as medical apparel and police and military body armor while also driving global expansion to the Middle East with partnerships including Saudia Airlines and Landor.

“We’re thrilled to have David join brrr° and demonstrate the depth and breadth of our vast library of brrr° performance cooling fabrics to meet the needs of our global customer base and deliver ultimate comfort to consumers,” said Christopher Heyn, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at brrr°. “David’s top caliber expertise, industry knowledge, retail and merchandising vision, and trusted relationships are an asset to the entire brrr° team.”

“It is an honor and pleasure to join the recognized industry leader in cooling fabric. We are just getting started on global growth and expansion as we provide superior technology that elevates the products of leading brands,” said Ludd.

Since brrr° began in 2014, the company has brought patented cooling performance technology to elevate and enhance the fabrics we wear and touch in our everyday lives including activewear, casual apparel, undergarments, bedding, workwear and uniforms, safety gear, medical compression sleeves, and a wide range of other items.

brrr° combines natural cooling minerals, active wicking, and rapid drying to create a “Triple Chill Effect” that instantly and continuously draws heat and moisture away from the skin. brrr° technology is permanently embedded in the structure of the yarn so it lasts the life of the garment and won’t fade or wash out over time, and it provides superior UPF 50+ sun protection.

brrr° is available in yarn and a wide variety of woven or knitted fabrics in polyester, nylon, cotton, wool, and numerous natural or synthetic blends. brrr° offers a library of hundreds of fabrics, and also works with brands and mill partners to create custom fabrics and yarns that meet their exact specifications.

Posted: June 6, 2025

Source: brrr°