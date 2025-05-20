Two Stages, One Vision: Tonello’s Next Chapter Unfolds In Milan And Hangzhou

SARCEDO, Italy — May 20, 2025 — From May 21 to 23, Tonello will take center stage at two key international events: Denim Première Vision in Milan and Kingpins China in Hangzhou. Both occasions offer a unique opportunity to experience the company’s latest technological advances and creative explorations firsthand.

In Milan, Tonello invites visitors into a space dedicated to pure experimentation. A live dyeing workshop will demonstrate the potential of the G1 Lab, the most compact dyeing machine ever developed by the company. Featuring the Wake technology, the workshop will explore natural dyeing techniques using plant-based and vegetable waste materials, such as dried flowers, berries, and roots. Visitors will also be introduced to Sulfur Essence, a new collection that dives into the expressive possibilities of sulfur and indigo dyes. This exploration is made possible by DyeMate, the first indigo garment dyeing system also suitable for sulfur and VAT dyes.

Adding to the lineup, Marco Visentin, Tonello’s Fashion Designer and Laser Specialist, will take the stage on May 22 in the Pitch Area to present Where Indigo Wanders. His talk will take the audience on a sensory journey through the evolving aesthetics of indigo and sulfur dyeing, viewed through the innovative lens of DyeMate. Here, every shade and nuance is reinterpreted to create bold, expressive, and consciously designed garments.

At the same time, in Hangzhou, Tonello will introduce the latest milestone in its Laundry (R)Evolution at Kingpins China. The spotlight will be on a new generation of energy-efficient dryers, engineered entirely in-house to meet today’s most pressing demands for efficiency, streamlined processes, and high performance. This launch marks another step in Tonello’s ongoing mission to redefine the future of garment finishing.

Visitors to Kingpins China will also be welcomed by DENIM RENAISSANCE: The Beauty of Time, on display at the main entrance of the show. This newest chapter in Tonello’s creative journey honors the conversation between heritage and innovation. In this collection, denim becomes a living artifact, transformed by craftsmanship, shaped by nature, and enriched by the poetic passage of time.

Tonello’s simultaneous presence in Milan and China reinforces its commitment to uniting technology with creativity, and tradition with progress. Across two continents, the message remains the same: this is where ideas are set in motion and where the future of denim begins, one innovation at a time.

DENIM PV MILANO – Booth D2, Gallery Area

KINGPINS CHINA – Booth #1 (entrance) and Booth #11

Source: Tonello srl