Turkish Breathable Film Technologies Manufacturer Will Establish First American Facility In North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — May 27, 2025 — Governor Josh Stein announced that Pelsan Tekstil A.S., a global leader in breathable film technologies for the hygiene and medical sectors, will establish its first production facility in the United States in Wayne County, creating 216 jobs. The company will make an $82.6 million investment in Goldsboro.

“North Carolina is pleased to welcome Pelsan as it opens its first facility in the United States,” said Governor Stein. “Our skilled workforce, combined with North Carolina’s convenient East Coast location, enables companies to efficiently produce and deliver high-quality products to their customers.”

Pelsan was established in 2006 as a subsidiary to the Hassan Group, which has more than 80 years of experience in nonwoven and polymer film technologies. Pelsan was the first company in Turkey to manufacture breathable polyethylene films and today offers one of the industry’s most advanced product portfolios. The company’s project in Goldsboro establishes its first U.S. facility for manufacturing various lines of breathable films for hygiene and medical applications, enabling Pelsan to respond more efficiently to rising demand across North America.

“This expansion is a major strategic milestone for us,” said Ali Sisman, CEO of Pelsan Tekstil. “Our decision to invest in North Carolina underscores our belief in the region’s strong workforce, robust infrastructure, and its alignment with our values of innovation and collaboration. This facility represents a significant new chapter in our company’s journey. We are at a pivotal moment – at the intersection of life and innovation. This journey of transformation and progress is not just ours, but one we share with every individual seeking change, growth, and a better tomorrow.”

“We continue to see strong interest in our state from international companies looking to expand into North America,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “Our business-friendly reputation and proven competitive advantages continue to attract top-tier companies like Pelsan from around the globe.”

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for the new jobs will be $48,789. The current average wage in Wayne County is $46,211.

The company’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by more than $719.5 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs and the capital investment, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $2,065,000, spread over 12 years. State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets.

The project’s projected return on investment of public dollars is 115 per cent, meaning for every dollar of potential cost, the state receives $2.15 in state revenue. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

“We welcome this vote of confidence in Wayne County, Goldsboro, and our state overall,” said Representative John Bell. “These new manufacturing jobs and the company’s significant capital investment will bring new job opportunities for our people and will boost the local economy.”

“The new jobs and the investment into Goldsboro will bring economic growth and stability to Eastern NC”, said Senator Buck Newton. “On behalf of Wayne County, we welcome Pelsan to our community and we will continue to support this company as it grows. I am looking forward to witness the benefits this project will bring.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Wayne Community College, North Carolina Global TransPark Economic Development Region, Wayne County, the City of Goldsboro, Wayne County Development Alliance, North Carolina’s Southeast, and Duke Energy.

Posted: May 27, 2025

Source: North Carolina Office of the Governor