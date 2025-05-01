The Martindale Motion: A New Era In Abrasion And Pilling Testing From James Heal

HALIFAX, UK — April 30, 2025 — Achieve higher productivity and efficiency cost savings in abrasion and pilling testing with James Heal’s latest innovation, the Martindale Motion. A re-imagined 9-station Martindale instrument with individual lifting heads, offering the flexibility to run each station independently for different textile tests concurrently.

Historically having worked with Dr Martindale of WIRA in the 1940s, James Heal created the Martindale test instrument as we know it today and has continued its innovation ever since. When the Martindale hit 80 years of existence, the team at James Heal decided it was time to take a fresh look at this classic instrument, elevating it to the next level.

Speed, efficiency, and as you would expect precision, accuracy and user-safety, were put at the heart of the strategy for the next chapter of the Martindale. Following three years of research, engineering design, stringent testing and critical evaluation, the next generation of Martindale has arrived.

Multiple textiles can now be tested at the same time through to conclusion without intervention. Once set up the Martindale Motion can be left running with the sample holders automatically lifting at the required evaluation points, freeing up the operator’s time to do other work without the need to return until the abrasion or pilling test is fully completed, including overnight.

Each sample is kept in-tact at the end point for evaluation and checking, reducing queries on grading, and the potential need for re-testing. With the addition of sophisticated new features, further refinements include a new hinged access to change the self-aligning drive pins, allowing quick and safe switching between tests.

Designed and manufactured in the UK, the James Heal Martindale range has seen numerous updates, new models and innovations over the years such as touchscreen and user-friendly software, best-in-class safety features combined with the signature near silent running of this lab staple instrument. Add to that the introduction of the DurAbrasion multi-function testing machine, later followed by the market-leading evolution, the AquAbrasion wet abrasion tester launched in 2019.

Posted: May 1, 2025

Source: James Heal