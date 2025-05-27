Tangshan Sanyou Launches Test Facility In Producer’s Latest Step To Advance Circular Man-Made Cellulosic Fiber Production

TANGSHAN, China — May 27, 2025 — Tangshan Sanyou has opened a new test facility aimed at advancing circular textile innovation in Man-Made Cellulosic Fibre (MMCF) production. The ten tonne pilot line will trial an innovative solvent-based process that directly converts waste cotton textiles into high-quality viscose fibres for use in the company’s recycled MMCF line, ReVisco™.

This development builds on several years of steady investment by the company in integrating Next Generation (Next Gen) fibre solutions across its MMCF offerings. Since 2018, Tangshan Sanyou has worked with a range of recycled textile feedstocks to support the commercial transition toward more circular and lower-impact fibre production.

Key milestones in the company’s Next Gen work to date include:

Being the first conventional MMCF producer to integrate CIRCULOSE® recycled cotton pulp into its ReVisco™ viscose staple fibre line at a 30% blend, including the development of black viscose and trials for additional colourways.

Tangshan Sanyou recently renewed its partnership with Circulose’s new ownership as the innovator moves towards reopening their mill in Sweden.

Incorporating Södra’s OnceMore® recycled cotton pulp into ReVisco™ modal and viscose fibres at a 20% blend.

Announcing readiness to scale ReVisco™ production to 200,000 tonnes per year, based on market demand.

Development of ReVisco™ lyocell, derived from recycled textile inputs.

Successfully producing viscose fibre using hemp and Juncao as alternative feedstocks.

“As one of the world’s largest MMCF producers, Tangshan Sanyou’s investments in circularity and reducing reliance on forest-based inputs are critically important,” said Nicole Rycroft, Founder and Executive Director of Canopy. “The company has demonstrated consistent leadership since the early days of Next Gen innovation, and this new testing line is a welcome addition to the sector’s broader transition to commercial-scale Next Gen MMCF for global markets.”

Tangshan Sanyou, headquartered in Hebei Province, China, has a total annual production capacity of 808,000 tonnes. A Canopy partner since 2016, the company earned a Dark Green Shirt in Canopy’s 2024 Hot Button Report and is assessed as no known risk for sourcing from Ancient and Endangered Forests.

Posted: May 27, 2025

Source: Canopy