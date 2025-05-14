Sustainable Fashion: ANDRITZ Tearing Line Starts Up At Pacific Jeans, Bangladesh

GRAZ, Austria — May 14, 2025 — International technology group ANDRITZ has supplied and commissioned a reXline tearing system for Pacific Jeans in Chattogram, Bangladesh. This system marks a significant step forward in the recycling of post-industrial textile waste for sustainable clothing production.

The ANDRITZ tearing line enables Pacific Jeans to recycle waste generated during the cutting process of jeans production. With a capacity of up to 800 kg of fiber per hour, the line gives a second life to large volumes of manufacturing waste, allowing the company to supply the spinning industry with high-quality sustainable fibers. The yarn produced from these fibers is used by Pacific Jeans to manufacture new jeans, fostering circularity in its production process.

Compared to virgin cotton, the use of recycled fibers significantly reduces the carbon footprint and lowers costs in clothing production.

“It has been a pleasure to work with ANDRITZ on this reXline installation, which helps us to build our responsible supply chain,” said Syed M. Tanvir, Managing Director of Pacific Jeans. “Bangladesh’s dynamic clothing industry has great potential for post-industrial waste recycling. By transforming our cutting waste and reusing this recycled fiber in fabric production, we aim to close the loop and move the fashion industry towards a greener future.”

Founded in Bangladesh in 1984, Pacific Jeans Group is a global leader in the production of sustainable premium jeans. The group is committed to driving positive change through innovation, circularity, and sustainability to achieve net-zero climate impact.

Posted: May 14, 2025

Source: ANDRITZ AG