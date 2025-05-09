SHIMA SEIKI Announces Partnership With Lonati

WAKAYAMA, Japan — May 9, 2025 — Computerized flat knitting innovator SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD. of Wakayama, Japan (hereinafter referred to as “SHIMA SEIKI”) is collaborating with Lonati S.p.A. of Brescia, Italy (hereinafter referred to as “Lonati”) to promote digitalization and sustainable product development within the sock industry.

The partnership forms a synergy by leveraging software solutions offered by each company—APEXFiz® design software developed and sold by SHIMA SEIKI and ORION programming software developed and sold by Lonati. Together, they aim to help the industry shed its dependence on traditional physical sample creation processes.

In the fashion industry, particularly in the sock sector, it is common practice to create physical samples for design consideration and production decisions. However, this process presents numerous challenges, including waste of resources and labor, economic burdens such as sampling costs and material expenses, as well as delays due to lead times before market launch.

To address these challenges, “3D Virtual Sampling” has gained attention as an effective method. This approach allows for design consideration without physical samples and enables rapid and efficient prototyping. As a result, companies can significantly reduce costs and time while minimizing their environmental impact. Additionally, developing products that meet market needs enhances competitiveness.

SHIMA SEIKI’s APEXFiz® is design software that is available with 3D virtual sampling capabilities for knitted products and has been adopted by many companies in the sock industry to high acclaim. By using this tool, designers can visualize sock designs in real-time and receive quick feedback.

Moreover, specialized software dedicated to sock design—APEXFiz® Design-Sox—is in the works for future release. Meanwhile, ORION is Lonati’s innovative programming software that is part of the UNLIMITEX® suite, and allows users to proactively verify data in 3D from a technical perspective, identifying and resolving potential issues in advance at each stage from programming to manufacturing. ORION and APEXFiz® Design-Sox are both scheduled for release in June of 2025.

Together, APEXFiz® and ORION further streamline virtual sampling by integrating the workflow from design to production. This integrated process enables companies to shorten time-to-market while efficiently delivering high-quality products. The innovative workflow developed through the partnership between SHIMA SEIKI and Lonati are set to revolutionize the sock industry and serve as a key driver for creating new business opportunities and competitive advantage.

Posted: May 9, 2025

Source: SHIMA SEIKI MFG., LTD.