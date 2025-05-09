Sapphire Finishing Mills And The LYCRA Company Collaborate To Redefine The Future Of Workwear With MoveX®

LAHORE, Pakistan & WILMINGTON, Delaware — May 9, 2025 — Sapphire Finishing Mills Limited (SFML) and The LYCRA Company are proud to announce a strategic collaboration aimed at reshaping the future of workwear.

By integrating LYCRA® brand’s cutting-edge fiber technologies into Sapphire’s high-performance MoveX® platform, the two companies are unlocking new levels of mobility, comfort, durability, and sustainability for the global workforce.

This partnership is built on a shared vision: to enable wearers to move freely, stay comfortable, and perform at their best, even in the toughest industrial environments.

“At Sapphire, we’ve always believed in performance with purpose. MoveX® has been a game-changer for workwear, and this collaboration with The LYCRA Company takes it to the next level,” said Ismael Abdullah, COO, Sapphire Finishing Mills.

“The LYCRA Company is thrilled to bring our world-class innovations to a forward-thinking partner like Sapphire. Together, we’re setting new standards for what workwear can and should be,” said Alistair Williamson, Vice President, EMEA & South Asia, The LYCRA Company.

The Evolution of MoveX®: Powered by LYCRA® Brand Innovations

MoveX® is Sapphire’s proprietary workwear fabric platform, engineered for enhanced mobility, comfort stretch, and industrial durability. Already widely adopted by global brands, MoveX® now incorporates two of LYCRA® brand’s most advanced fabric technologies:

LYCRA® DUAL COMFORT Fabric Technology

Powered by LYCRA® T400® fiber, this technology delivers:

Unmatched stretch and recovery for long-lasting shape retention

for long-lasting shape retention Superior moisture management and breathability

and breathability Industrial durability , including resistance to chlorine and bleaching agents

, including resistance to chlorine and bleaching agents Recyclability, aligning with circular economy objectives

COOLMAX® Fabric Technology

Designed to optimize thermal comfort, COOLMAX® fiber enhances MoveX® by offering:

Fast moisture transport for quicker drying and body temperature regulation

for quicker drying and body temperature regulation Consistent comfort , even in physically demanding settings

, even in physically demanding settings EcoMade versions, made from 100% recycled resources

Tested, Trusted, and Ready for the Toughest Jobs

MoveX® fabrics are tested through a rigorous dual protocol – SFML’s internal quality assurance combined with LYCRA® brand’s global testing methodologies. From stretch recovery and launderability to tear strength and long-term performance, every yard of fabric is built to earn the trust of both designers and wearers.

Sustainability at the Core

Both Sapphire and The LYCRA Company are committed to responsible innovation. With recyclable fibers, recycled content options, and solutions designed for longevity, the enhanced MoveX® platform supports a more sustainable, high-performance future for workwear.

This new range of fabric solutions will be showcased at all major exhibitions and trade shows that Sapphire Finishing Mills and The LYCRA Company will participate in throughout 2025 and beyond, including the A+A Show from 4-7 November in Düsseldorf, Germany.

For more information, visit LYCRA® DUAL COMFORT fabric technology and COOLMAX® fabric technology pages or www.sapphiremills.com.

Posted: May 9, 2025

Source: Sapphire Finishing Mills Limited / The LYCRA Company