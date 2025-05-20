Circ To Open World’s First Of Its Kind Commercial Plant For Polycotton Recycling

DANVILLE, VA / SAINT-AVOLD, France — May 19, 2025 — Circ, the global fashion industry textile-to-textile recycling innovator, founded in the U.S., announced plans today to establish the world’s first industrial-scale facility dedicated to recycling used polycotton textiles back into new materials. The announcement, first made by President Emmanuel Macron’s administration at the 2025 Choose France Summit, the country’s annual economic development summit, marks a watershed moment for Circ and the global circular economy.

The new facility in Saint-Avold, Grand Est region, will be the first of its kind to recycle post-consumer (used) and post-industrial (offcuts) polycotton textiles—previously considered unrecyclable—into high-quality raw materials for the textile industry through a singular, patented technology. Once operational, the facility will have the capacity to process 70,000 metric tons of polycotton material per year.

This plant will be Circ’s first full-scale commercial facility and represents a turning point for the company’s growth, the fashion sector, and global climate action. Construction is scheduled to begin in late-2026, as permitting allows. Full operations are targeted for 2028, aligning with the EU’s 2030 climate goals.

“This is the moment we’ve been building toward since Circ was founded,” said Peter Majeranowski, President of Circ. “Our first full-scale facility will push circular fashion over the critical tipping point in the global economy, proving that the future of textiles can be decarbonized, closer to waste-free, and regenerative by design. It’s not just a major milestone for Circ, but a breakthrough for the entire circular economy at a time when the planet urgently needs scalable climate solutions.”

France’s strong industrial base, forward-leaning circularity policies, commitment to green innovation, and longstanding fashion culture made it the ideal launchpad for Circ’s first commercial facility. The company chose Saint-Avold for its strategic location, skilled workforce, and robust logistics infrastructure.

Circ has partnered with world-class engineering and process firms for the facilities execution, including Worley, GEA, and Andritz. The plant will serve as Circ’s flagship and a model for future expansion. The company plans to build additional facilities in North America and Asia in the coming years to meet global demand and achieve its mission of making circularity the standard for the textile industry.

The fashion industry is among the most resource-intensive on the planet. According to the United Nations Environment Programme, the fashion industry is responsible for up to 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, more than all international flights and maritime shipping combined. Over 300 million trees are cut down each year for viscose, lyocell, and other man-made cellulosic fibers, and PET plastic use in textiles now exceeds packaging by at least

2.5 times. Polycotton, the blended fabric behind most modern garments, has long been considered impossible to recycle at scale. Less than 1% of all textiles produced in the world are ever recycled back into textiles again.

Circ’s patented hydrothermal technology changes that. It separates and recovers both polyester and cotton — materials that make up 77% of the global textile market – from polycotton blends.

Circ’s expansion trajectory will enable the industry to reduce the use of virgin fabrics, divert millions of tons of clothing from landfills, incinerators and end-of-use overseas shipments each year, while slashing emissions compared to virgin production.

Facility Details and Timeline

Location: Saint-Avold, Grand Est region, France

Planned Capacity: 70,000 metric tons/year

Investment: 450 million EUR

Job creation (direct and indirect): 200

Construction: Begins late-2026

Operations Start: Targeted for 2028

Learn more at circ.earth.

Posted: May 20, 2025

Source: Circ