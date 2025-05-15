Cinte Techtextil China 2025: More Key Upgrades To Drive Business, Innovation And Sustainability

SHANGHAI — May 15, 2025 — The 2024 edition saw an increase in visits and a 92% visitor satisfaction rate, with 84% of those surveyed intending to return to future editions. Leveraging this momentum, the show will roll out several upgrades in 2025.

In addition to two other inaugural zones (for medical & protective, and automotive products), the debut Textile Chemicals and Dyes Zone will spotlight the show’s newest product category. In addition, Cinte Techtextil China’s Sustainability Guided Tours will rebrand into the Econogy Tour, highlighting several exhibitors who have passed the independently-verified Econogy Check.

Meanwhile, including supplementary forums for protective and automotive textiles, a broadened fringe programme will complement the new features onsite.

With a projected CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030[1], technical textile chemicals is a burgeoning avenue which offers emerging opportunities and advanced applications globally. In light of its enduring value, Cinte Techtextil China is expanding its scope this year, with the new chemicals and dyes category set to include additives for chemical recycling, fibre production, finishing & coating, pre-treatment, and weaving & knitting preparation; chemical dyes and pigments; and more. The dedicated Textile Chemicals and Dyes Zone aims to foster more dynamic, centralised business, where highlighted exhibitors include:

CHT Germany GmbH (Germany)

The CHT Group is a global leader for specialty chemicals, focusing on sustainable products and process solutions. It offers tailor-made solutions for nonwovens such as diapers, wipes, filters, surgical gowns, and more. The company’s modern processing auxiliaries also provide process safety and a large range of functionalities.

Michelman Inc (USA)

Michelman develops new materials and coatings with a “sustainability first” approach, providing binders used in the processing of nonwoven rolled goods. The company offers PFAS-free solutions, including water-based coatings, and eco-friendly barrier coatings. Its Unyte® products are used in textile market applications such as ballistics, healthcare, unbonded glass insulation and more.

In addition to the three new product zones, fair participants can look forward to more engaging exchanges in the International Hall, where the European Zone will once again showcase industry excellence with an array of in-demand exhibitors, including EMS-GRILTECH (Switzerland), Lindauer Dornier (Germany) and Serel Industrie (Belgium). Across the hall, the Innovation Space will spark meaningful conversations by ushering in cutting-edge technical textile and nonwoven technologies. Key stakeholders from various universities and institutions will exhibit in the area and present their innovations on stage.

Econogy and enhanced fringe programme to unlock greater value

Committed to the cause of sustainable business development, Messe Frankfurt is actively implementing the ‘Econogy’ initiative across its Texpertise Network[2]. As such, sustainable exhibitors at Cinte Techtextil China are encouraged to get added visibility by utilising the Econogy Check – an independent eco-certification tool.

This year, the fair’s well-received eco-focused tours will become the Econogy Tour, leading buyers and media to discover a curated list of exhibitors who have passed the Econogy Check. Industry players are also invited to uncover insights and opportunities at the diverse Econogy Talks seminars, in order to help navigate their sustainable transitions.

Supporting the debut zones, two forums dedicated to Mobiltech and Protech will also be held onsite, fostering collaboration and discussion on the latest advancements in these sub-sectors. More fringe events, covering several aspects of sustainability, innovation, and more, will be announced in due course.

The fair’s product categories cover 12 application areas, which comprehensively span a full range of potential uses in modern technical textiles and nonwovens. These categories also cover the entire industry, from upstream technology and raw materials providers to finished fabrics, chemicals and other solutions. This scope of product groups and application areas ensures that the fair is an effective business platform for the entire industry.

Cinte Techtextil China will be held from 3 – 5 September 2025.

The fair is organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA).

Posted: May 15, 2025

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd