Carrefour Global Sourcing Partners With TradeBeyond To Strengthen Sustainable Sourcing

HONG KONG — May 15, 2025 — TradeBeyond, retail’s leading provider of supply chain solutions, has announced a partnership with Carrefour Global Sourcing, part of Carrefour S.A. Group, a global retail leader with more than 14,000 hypermarkets, grocery stores, and convenience stores. To support its responsible sourcing initiatives, Carrefour Global Sourcing will leverage TradeBeyond’s CBX platform to strengthen supplier management and improve risk assessment and auditing, ensuring sustainability and compliance with a multitude of European sustainability laws.

Carrefour Global Sourcing will implement TradeBeyond’s supplier management and compliance solutions to manage its wide supplier base covering non-food products, ensuring full transparency. TradeBeyond’s supplier portal and supply chain mapping tools will allow Carrefour to onboard new vendors efficiently, conduct in-depth supplier screenings, digitize contracts, manage all compliance documents, and monitor adherence to key ESG and social compliance standards. The platform integrates with amfori BSCI to provide real-time sustainability data, ensuring Carrefour’s suppliers meet ethical labor standards and regulatory obligations.

“Carrefour is deeply committed to sustainability, and partnering with TradeBeyond allows us to take that commitment even further by introducing advanced digital oversight into all tiers of our supply chain,” said Jean-Daniel Gatignol, Managing Director at Carrefour Global Sourcing. “With TradeBeyond’s multi-enterprise platform, we can reduce compliance risks while ensuring our sourcing operations align with consumer expectations.”

Using TradeBeyond’s robust sustainability tools such as lifecycle assessment (LCA) solutions, Carrefour will gain deeper insights into product specification and bill of materials used.

The partnership will streamline critical processes for Carrefour, while ensuring its global operations remain compliant, ethical, and environmentally responsible.

“Retailers today must navigate an increasingly complex regulatory landscape while delivering on their sustainability promises,” said Michael Hung, CEO of TradeBeyond. “Carrefour Global Sourcing’s implementation of TradeBeyond demonstrates its leadership in responsible sourcing, and we’re proud to support their efforts in enhancing supply chain transparency and sustainability while introducing critical efficiencies.”

Carrefour Global Sourcing’s implementation of TradeBeyond’s platform is part of a long-term strategy to digitally transform its global sourcing processes.

Posted: May 15, 2025

Source: TradeBeyond