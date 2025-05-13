Better Cotton Joins Policy Hub Coalition To Contribute To Regulatory Discussions

GENEVA — May 13, 2025 — Better Cotton, the world’s largest cotton sustainability initiative, has joined the Policy Hub, a Brussels-based coalition, to contribute to key EU policy discussions.

Launched in 2019, the Policy Hub fosters technical debates on emerging regulations and convenes its network to develop collaborative, consensus-based positions to influence and align on key EU policies such as the Empowering Consumers and Green Claims Directives, the Omnibus proposal, and the Eco-design for Sustainable Products Regulation.

Hélène Bohyn, Policy & Advocacy Manager at Better Cotton, said: “Amidst the current deregulation trend, the Policy Hub is a great vehicle for industry stakeholders to come together to demonstrate and keep the momentum of all the efforts that are being invested in driving the sector towards sustainability.”

As part of the coalition, Better Cotton will offer its perspective on farm-level realities, enhancing the recognition of cotton and the role of standards in supporting the transition of the textile industry towards sustainability and circularity.

Marina Prados Espínola and Antoine Demarche, Co-Directors at the Policy Hub, said: “We are delighted to start a new chapter of collaboration with Better Cotton, whose broad expertise in agricultural practices and on-the-ground farm realities will strengthen our policy efforts at the European level.”

By adding its voice to this coalition of 40+ members, Better Cotton aims to support the representation of the broader spectrum of the textile supply chain, bringing context-specific realities to the table of EU policy discussions, whilst promoting the environmental and social sustainability attributes of cotton as a natural fibre.

As part of the Policy Hub’s Advisory Group, Better Cotton will work alongside other members such as Textile Exchange, Fashion for Good, the Social and Labor Convergence Program, the Organic Cotton Accelerator and Fair Labor Association.

Posted: May 13, 2025

Source: Better Cotton