AATCC Announces 2025 Student Chapter Award Winners

DURHAM, N.C. — May 19, 2025 — The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) proudly supports the educational development of future textile professionals through Student Chapters at textile educational institutions globally. Each year, Student Chapter Faculty Advisors honor a senior undergraduate from their chapter with the Student Chapter Award, recognizing them for academic achievement and contribution to the chapter, school, or society. The Association proudly recognizes these Student Members for their dedication to their education and awards them with a certificate, a copy of Color Vision and Technology, and one year of free Student Membership in AATCC to continue their professional development as they start their careers.

Abir Hossain

Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology

Degree: Textile Engineering, Apparel Manufacturing focus

Hometown: Khulna, Bangladesh

Faculty Advisor Mohammad Tajul Islam shared “Abir Hossain has consistently demonstrated strong academic achievement and a … deep understanding of both theoretical and practical aspects of apparel manufacturing and technical textiles. Notably, his participation in national-level competitions, such as winning the Textile Talent Hunt 8.0, highlights his innovative approach and problem-solving skills. Abir has engaged in internships and hands-on projects, such as his work at Urmi Garments Ltd. and as Founding Chair of the AATCC AUST Student Chapter, Abir’s dedication to bridging academia and industry has left a lasting impact on both the chapter and the student community.”

Hossain hopes to begin his career in the garment industry and after gaining experience aims to complete his master’s degree at the North Carolina State University Wilson College of Textiles.

Alicia Valle

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona

Degree: Apparel Merchandising & Management, Apparel Production & Management focus

Hometown: Pomona, Calif.

Faculty Advisor Helen Trejo shared “Alicia Valle is a senior in the Apparel Production & Management option at Cal Poly Pomona. Alicia stands out for her diligence and support of peers in textile lab courses. Alicia’s holistic academic experiences exemplify ‘learn by doing’ and efforts towards inclusive excellence.”

Her advisor also shared that Valle serves as a role model for her peers through her proactive Presidency of the AATCC SoCal Broncos student organization and position as an Instructional Student Assistant in the Apparel Merchandising & Management department. She is also a College of Agriculture Peer Advisor, where she is a teaching assistant for freshmen and transfer student “First Year Experience” courses.

After completing her current degree, Valle hopes to pursue a career in industry in a role that combines creative development with hands-on technical work, such as product development, production management, or technical design. She is also considering pursuing a master’s degree or specialized certifications to continue expanding her skill set and stay competitive in the field.

Milla Lima

Fashion Institute of Technology

Degree: Textile Development and Marketing, minor in Ethics and Sustainability

Hometown: Denver, N.C.

Faculty Advisor Whitney Crutchfield shared “Milla serves as a role model for other students in the Textile Development and Marketing department. She is actively engaged in coursework, research, and extracurricular activities related to the department. Milla is part of a research team lead by TDM faculty working on a project funded by an EPA grant and is a champion for sustainability and environmentally-sound practices in the textile industry.”

Lima serves as the Vice President of the Student Chapter at FIT and has demonstrated dedication to the chapter with enthusiasm and professionalism. She is cited by her advisor as an instrumental part of the Chapter leadership, being proactive and communicative with her peers and with faculty and industry partners.

Lima hopes to pursue a career in textile development, with a focus on material innovation or sustainability-driven production, She looks forward to staying in New York to build industry experience, and plans to later continue her education to further refine her expertise.

Amna Akbar

NED University of Engineering & Technology

Degree: Textile Sciences

Hometown: Karachi, Pakistan

Faculty Advisor Muhammad Dawood Husain shared “Amna Akbar has been an active member of AATCC since 2022, playing key roles and becoming Vice President in 2025. She has led initiatives like career seminars, Olympiads, and industry visits, and is currently working on organizing professional training on AATCC standards. Her leadership and dedication continue to Astrengthen the chapter’s impact and reach.”

Akbar has actively developed her career, completing the Unilever Engineering Possibilities training program and Digital Marketing and Advertising Certificate through NFTP along with internships at Demin Prive, Younus Textile, and Smart Lab at NEDUET. She’s also represented AATCC at the 9th Color & Chem Expo Pakistan 2024 for memberships and led AATCC members to attend GTex Expo 2025.

After graduation, Akbar hopes to start her career in the textile industry in the manufacturing and quality assurance sectors. She also plans to pursue a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) to strengthen her management skills and broaden her career opportunities

Hetul Patel

North Carolina State University — Wilson College of Textiles

Degree: Polymer and Color Chemistry, Science and Operations focus

Hometown: Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Faculty Advisor R. Bryan Ormond shared “Hetul Patel has consistently demonstrated academic excellence, showcasing a strong commitment to his studies. He is an inquisitive learner, always seeking to deepen his understanding of complex concepts. One of his notable strengths is his ability to receive and act upon feedback, which has led to significant growth and improvement throughout his academic journey. His achievements are a testament to his dedication and perseverance.

Hetul Patel has demonstrated significant service to our school and the AATCC Student Chapter. As an active member, he consistently attends meetings and has been a key representative for the club over the past two years. Notably, he represented the chapter on the Tompkins Textile Student Council, showcasing his leadership and commitment. His dedication and active participation have been invaluable to the chapter’s success and visibility within the university community.”

Patel has worked in the Pilot plant at the Wilson College of Textiles Zies Textiles Extension, where he learnt to apply wet processing and finishing knowledge and made valuable connections. After graduation, Patel plans to work in the dye industry and provide sustainable solutions to the textile industry in his hometown, Ahmedabad.

Janely Tirado

Thomas Jefferson University

Degree: Textile Product Science, Sports & High-Performance Materials

Hometown: Cinnaminson, N.J.

Faculty Advisor Becky Flax shared “Janely Tirado is an exceptional individual. She has demonstrated the highest level of academic achievement and endless persistence when working toward her goals. Throughout her time at Jefferson, she served as a peer mentor in the First Year Seminar Course, a research assistant in our Bruner Materials Characterization Lab, and an academic peer tutor. Her presence in a class elevated the work outcomes of her peers due to the high standards she sets for herself, but also her unwavering support for her classmates.

During times when TJU’s AATCC student chapter engagement flagged, Janely was an active member. Janely received the 2023 Delaware Valley Section Scholarship and attended the 2023 AATCC Textile Discovery Summit. When the current AATCC chapter leadership asked her to present her experiences with internships, grant writing, and textile testing, she enthusiastically said yes! She has been a core component of the AATCC TJU Student Chapter, and we will sincerely miss her. Now at Nike, Janely is accomplishing great things, and we could not be more proud.”

Tirado has graduated and begun her career in Kids FW Materials Development at Nike. She hopes to continue growing as a professional, exploring all aspects of textile materials from ideation to creation.

Abigail “Abby” Patel

University of Delaware

Degree: Fashion Merchandising and Management; Minor in Business Administration

Hometown: Mickleton, N.J.

Faculty Advisor Adriana Gorea shared “Abby has achieved Dean’s List for 6 semesters of college, and she also holds a Destination Delaware scholarship and a university scholarship.

Abby has been the president of Sustainable Fashion club since September 2023 and brings awareness to the school about the harmful impacts of the fashion industry in regard to sustainability and ethics. She has been able to educate peers about how they can upcycle and recycle what they have instead of throwing items away. She demonstrates understanding of the importance of educating others on sustainability and hopes to have a positive impact on the fashion industry in the near future.”

After graduation, Patel hopes to begin her career in the fashion industry as a merchandiser, buyer, or in sourcing and to continue her work in sustainability awareness.

Posted: May 19, 2025

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)