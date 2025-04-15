The Vietnam & ASEAN Textile Summit 2025 Announced By The Vietnam Cotton And Spinning Association (VCOSA) And ECV International

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam — April 15, 2025 — Global industry supply chains are facing new changes due to adjustments in the international political and economic landscape. Southeast Asian countries, with advantages such as relatively low labor costs, abundant natural resources, and supportive government policies, have become a popular investment destination for the global textile and manufacturing industry.

These opportunities have fueled the rapid development of ASEAN’s textile industry, but it also faces numerous challenges. Changes in US tariff policies have hampered exports, while the increasing maturity of AI technology, while boosting efficiency and quality, also threatens existing jobs. Higher technological standards and environmental requirements place economic pressure on local businesses, intensifying market competition.

How can ASEAN textile and apparel companies address these challenges and seize opportunities? How can textile and apparel brands strategically position their global supply chains in this new environment to create secure and agile systems? How can all participants in the textile and apparel supply chain adapt to change and build strong competitiveness?

The Summit

The Vietnam & ASEAN Textile Summit 2025 aims to bring together leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from the textile and apparel industry to discuss and analyze these challenges and explore opportunities for sustainable growth and innovation.

Key discussion points will include navigating evolving trade regulations (post-Trump and future policies), sustainable and circular economy practices, leveraging technological advancements in manufacturing and supply chain management, and promoting ethical and responsible sourcing.

The summit will serve as a networking platform for textile and apparel decision-makers to collaborate, address challenges, seize opportunities, and promote high-quality industry development.

Hot Topics

Overview of Vietnam Textile & Apparel Industry, Opportunities and Challenges

Vietnam Textile Import and Export Overview and Trade Policy Interpretation

The Latest Development Trends and Overview of the US Apparel Industry in Vietnam and ASEAN

Panel Discussion 1: Opportunities and Challenges for Vietnam and ASEAN Textile Industry Against the Background of Global Supply Chain Adjustment

Reimagining the Apparel Value Chain Amid Volatility

Challenges and Countermeasures for Global Textile and Apparel Sourcing in the New International Environment

How AI will Shape the Future of Apparel and Textile Value Chains？

Intelligent Manufacturing: Digital Supply Chain Solutions for Textile & Garment enterprises

Adopting advanced technologies to support the upgrading of textile production and manufacturing

Participating Groups

Fashion and Apparel, Home Textiles, Technical Textiles, Manufacturers, Chemicals Companies, Logistics Companies, Law Firms, Consulting Firms, Certification Companies, Sourcing and Supply Chain Management, Recycling and Circular Economy, Textile Chemical Suppliers, Fashion Design and Consulting Services, Textile Research and Development Institutions, Sustainability Consultants, Quality Assurance and Testing Laboratories and more!

The Vietnam & ASEAN Textile Summit 2025

June 26-27, 2025 | Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam | VCOSA & ECV International

Event Website: https://www.ecv-events.com/VAFS2025?cci=16

Posted: April 15, 2025

Source: ECV International